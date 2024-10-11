Latest update October 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GVF Republic Bank One Guyana B’ Division Volleyball tournament launched 

Oct 11, 2024 Sports

– Over 50 teams to battle for supremacy 

From left - Assistant Director of Sports Franklin Wilson, Jonnell Dummett Republic Bank Marketing Manager, Republic Bank Managing Director Stephen Grell, GVF president Levi Nedd (center), Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr, Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, GVF executive Mr. John Flores following yesterday's One Guyana Volleyball launch. 

From left – Assistant Director of Sports Franklin Wilson, Jonnell Dummett Republic Bank Marketing Manager, Republic Bank Managing Director Stephen Grell, GVF president Levi Nedd (center), Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr, Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, GVF executive Mr. John Flores following yesterday’s One Guyana Volleyball launch.

Kaieteur Sports – Volleyballers will be gearing up for the recently launched Republic Bank sponsored One Guyana B’ Division Volleyball Tournament, launched yesterday at the Boardroom of the Ministry Culture Youth and Sports, Main and Quamina Street.

Endorsed fully by the Government of Guyana, the launch featured Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr. Managing Director of Republic Bank, Mr. Stephen Grell, Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) President, Levi Nedd, National Sports Commission (NCS) Director and Assistant Director respectively, Steve Ninvalle and Franklin Wilson.

Speaking on the basis of the tournament along with some insight into how things will flow, the aforementioned members of the head table, highlighted a number of positives both present and future; which will be extracted from this countrywide competition.

The pitch focused on hosting a nationwide tournament with some 8 male and 8 female teams respectively which will make up the 9 participating zones, with action starting October 12.

The call was eventually answered by the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports; and by extension the National Sports Commission, who threw their unwavering support behind the federation’s endeavors.

GVF president Nedd pointed out that the tournament logistical arm was discussed between all entities including the government and tournament sponsor, Republic Bank Limited; thus the birth of the ‘One Guyana’ National B-Division Volleyball tournament.

After a shootout among the respective 66 teams from across Guyana’s demographic, finalists will duke it out on the grand stage held at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Cash, trophies and other forms of prizes will be awarded to the respective male/female top performers following the end of the competition, with Minister Ramson citing the move as a huge one for the volleyball fraternity and Sports overall.

“It’s a sport that can span every single region in the country, it’s very easily accessible for infrastructure development for boys and girls”, adding that getting young people involved in sport is good for character development, among other important aspects of professionalism in sports.

“We’ve been trying to expand on the number of tournament areas, in particular areas too which are a part of our core sports”, said the Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Ramson , who believed that this tournament aligns with that of the National Sports Academy’s agenda.

Minister Ramson further lauded the effort of those involved in the tournament’s planning and eventual execution, thanking the likes of Republic Bank, players and the NCS’s Director and Assistant Director of Sports respectively, Ninvalle and Wilson for the tremendous jobs done thus far.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Defining League A clash for Golden Jaguars tonight

Defining League A clash for Golden Jaguars tonight

Oct 11, 2024

– Guyana to battle Guatemala from 9:00 pm at Edinburgh  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Golden Jaguars are set for a crucial showdown against Guatemala tonight from 9:00 pm...
Read More
Suriname to face strong competition from Guyanese Golfers 

Suriname to face strong competition from Guyanese...

Oct 11, 2024

Loss of a Caribbean icon in amateur boxing – Terrence Poole MS laid to rest

Loss of a Caribbean icon in amateur boxing...

Oct 11, 2024

GVF Republic Bank One Guyana B’ Division Volleyball tournament launched 

GVF Republic Bank One Guyana B’ Division...

Oct 11, 2024

GMMAKA hosts 2nd annual Epic Clash Martial Arts Championship

GMMAKA hosts 2nd annual Epic Clash Martial Arts...

Oct 11, 2024

Fernandes-Anderson feeling great ahead of CAC

Fernandes-Anderson feeling great ahead of CAC

Oct 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The household cash grant

    Kaieteur News – The government’s recent announcement of a $200,000 cash grant for every household in Guyana is a... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]