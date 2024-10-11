GVF Republic Bank One Guyana B’ Division Volleyball tournament launched

– Over 50 teams to battle for supremacy

Kaieteur Sports – Volleyballers will be gearing up for the recently launched Republic Bank sponsored One Guyana B’ Division Volleyball Tournament, launched yesterday at the Boardroom of the Ministry Culture Youth and Sports, Main and Quamina Street.

Endorsed fully by the Government of Guyana, the launch featured Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr. Managing Director of Republic Bank, Mr. Stephen Grell, Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) President, Levi Nedd, National Sports Commission (NCS) Director and Assistant Director respectively, Steve Ninvalle and Franklin Wilson.

Speaking on the basis of the tournament along with some insight into how things will flow, the aforementioned members of the head table, highlighted a number of positives both present and future; which will be extracted from this countrywide competition.

The pitch focused on hosting a nationwide tournament with some 8 male and 8 female teams respectively which will make up the 9 participating zones, with action starting October 12.

The call was eventually answered by the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports; and by extension the National Sports Commission, who threw their unwavering support behind the federation’s endeavors.

GVF president Nedd pointed out that the tournament logistical arm was discussed between all entities including the government and tournament sponsor, Republic Bank Limited; thus the birth of the ‘One Guyana’ National B-Division Volleyball tournament.

After a shootout among the respective 66 teams from across Guyana’s demographic, finalists will duke it out on the grand stage held at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Cash, trophies and other forms of prizes will be awarded to the respective male/female top performers following the end of the competition, with Minister Ramson citing the move as a huge one for the volleyball fraternity and Sports overall.

“It’s a sport that can span every single region in the country, it’s very easily accessible for infrastructure development for boys and girls”, adding that getting young people involved in sport is good for character development, among other important aspects of professionalism in sports.

“We’ve been trying to expand on the number of tournament areas, in particular areas too which are a part of our core sports”, said the Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Ramson , who believed that this tournament aligns with that of the National Sports Academy’s agenda.

Minister Ramson further lauded the effort of those involved in the tournament’s planning and eventual execution, thanking the likes of Republic Bank, players and the NCS’s Director and Assistant Director of Sports respectively, Ninvalle and Wilson for the tremendous jobs done thus far.