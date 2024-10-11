Govt. seeking contractors to design and build new West Dem. Hospital

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health is seeking contractors to design and build the new West Demerara Hospital, Region Three. The ministry in an invitation for bids said that the bidding process will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedure specified in the Procurement Act 2003.

The bids will be opened on November 12, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) office.

The invitation for bids follows President Irfaan Ali’s announcement last month that a new West Demerara Hospital will be constructed. The President, at that time noted that the current hospital has seen significant improvements over the years.

The Department of Public Information in an article quoted President Ali as saying, “In the first four months of 2021, they did 16 surgeries. In the first four months of 2024, they did 585 surgeries. It is easy to post one bad story or two bad stories on Facebook. But what about this? 585 surgeries that were completed compared to 16 in 2021.”

Further, the hospital has been undergoing several upgrades including the construction of a new mortuary and the acquisition of equipment for laparoscopic surgeries. However, despite the improvements over the years, President Ali said that the hospital can no longer meet the demands of the growing regional economy.

“Now with this growth, we know that the West Demerara Hospital has now outgrown its time. It has outgrown what it was built for. It does not meet the modern, efficient, reliable needs of the citizens of Region Three,” the President stated.

The construction of the new hospital is part of the government’s plan to provide world-class healthcare service across the country.