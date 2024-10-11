GMMAKA hosts 2nd annual Epic Clash Martial Arts Championship

Latest update October 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) proudly hosted its 2nd annual Epic Clash Martial Arts Championship held on October 6, 2024 at the Guyana National Gymnasium. The event saw various clubs under the GMMAKA banner, from the West Coast, West Bank, East Bank and East Coast showcasing their talents and skills, honed through rigorous training, in a spirited competition.
The tournament featured a range of events such as: traditional Kata, Kumite (Sparring), weapon kata, flag sparring, padded weapon, free form and the final main event which was the Grand Championship. This prestigious event brought together all first-place winners from various age groups who participated in Traditional kata to compete for the ultimate trophy. Master Lloyd Ramnarine would like to congratulate all the students and the grand championship winner Mr. Aryan Bahadur, who emerged victorious in the Grand Championship, making him a two-time winner of this esteemed title.
He would also like to extend heartfelt thanks to the various instructors, official judges who contributed to the success of the event. A special note of gratitude goes to the parents for their unwavering support of their children’s karate development and his family for their sacrifice and dedication to make this event possible.
On behalf the GMMAKA we would like to extend special thanks to the Director of National Sports Commission Mr. Steve Ninvalle for granting us permission to use the facility.
The GMMAKA will be selecting first place winners from the various events to make a team for our 2025 overseas tournaments.
Anyone interested in joining any of the GMMAKA martial arts dojos, feel free to contact us on WhatsApp on 698-6727, 689-9288, 698-7456, 681-1701, 602-0591 or 684-3557.
