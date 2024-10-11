Defining League A clash for Golden Jaguars tonight

– Guyana to battle Guatemala from 9:00 pm at Edinburgh

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Golden Jaguars are set for a crucial showdown against Guatemala tonight from 9:00 pm at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, a match Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz believes could be pivotal in determining the team’s future in League A of the CONCACAF Nations League.

For Guyana, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Golden Jaguars’ journey in League A has been turbulent, with a 3-1 defeat at home to Suriname followed by a disappointing 2-2 draw away to Martinique. These results have left the team in a precarious position.

Meanwhile, Guatemala, a formidable opponent, began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Martinique, but their momentum was tempered by a scoreless draw against regional powerhouse Costa Rica in their last outing.

Shabazz, known for his pragmatic yet optimistic approach, understands the weight of the upcoming encounter.

Guatemala has proven to be a thorn in Guyana’s side, having defeated the Golden Jaguars in all three previous meetings, including the painful 4-0 loss in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifier.

The Trinidadian coach, however, believes his team has grown since then and is ready to rise to the occasion.

“Despite the superiority of Guatemala on paper, and historically, I think we’re up for being very competitive,” Shabazz said.

Shabazz’s confidence is bolstered by several key players who will be crucial in determining the outcome.

Goalkeeper Quillan Roberts, one of the standout performers in the Golden Jaguars’ campaign so far, is expected to play a pivotal role.

Roberts has been the backbone of Guyana’s defence and while Shabazz has praised his shot-stopping abilities, Roberts himself has acknowledged the challenges that come with competing in League A.

“We’re obviously not in the position we want to be at the moment,” Roberts admitted. “But all we can do now is fight. League A comes with tough challenges and this game against Guatemala is no different. We have two games left, and it’s crucial that we give it everything we’ve got.”

Roberts will be backed by a solid defence led by the experienced Terrence Vancooten, whose leadership and resilience will be vital in keeping Guatemala’s attack at bay.

On the offensive side, Guyana will be looking to players like Omari Glasgow and Middleborough FC winger, Isaiah Jones to lead the team’s charge.

Glasgow has shown flashes of brilliance in recent matches, and his speed and creativity could be key in breaking down Guatemala’s well-organized backline.

Guatemala, however, are not to be taken lightly. The Central American team boasts a wealth of experience and talent, with players like Darwin Lom and Gerardo Gordillo expected to lead the charge.

Lom, a clinical striker, has been a consistent threat in front of goal, while Gordillo’s presence in defence has made Guatemala a difficult team to break down.

Additionally, midfielder José Contreras, known for his vision and playmaking ability, will be the engine driving Guatemala’s attack.

Head coach Luis Fernando Tena has moulded his squad into a well-rounded unit, and despite the draw against Costa Rica, Guatemala will enter the match against Guyana with confidence, knowing they’ve had the upper hand in previous encounters.

For Guyana, the challenge is not just about securing a result but also about proving they belong among the region’s elite.

Shabazz has always emphasized the importance of growth and development, and while the Golden Jaguars have shown flashes of brilliance, consistency has been elusive.

“Coming into our first season in League A, our aim was to stay up,” Shabazz explained. “Historically, the record of Caribbean teams hasn’t been great in this league, and there are factors outside of football that contribute to that. But we need to focus on what we can control, and that’s our effort and performance on the pitch.”

For Shabazz and his team, the future hangs in the balance, and tonight’s game could be the defining moment in their Nations League journey.