Premier Insurance on board for Prime Minister’s Softball Cup tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Premier Insurance has come on board for the 8th edition of the Prime Minister’s Softball Cup three-day tournament which bowls off on Friday in the Men’s category.

Teams from New York, Canada and across Guyana will be participating in the T20 extravaganza.

On Monday at the business location in Kingston, Georgetown, President of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc. Ian John thanked the Insurance Company for their contribution.

John stated that the tournament will be definitely exciting and thrilling in both men’s and women’s categories.

The Ladies will be in the 15-over knockout competition from Thursday at various venues across Georgetown while the men’s will be a round-robin format.

There will be Legends (Over-50), Masters (Over-40) and Open (All-Stars).

Sasha Munro, Motor Underwriting Supervisor of Premier Insurance was delighted to say that her Company was indeed honoured to be on board.

The tournament is being run by the GSCL Inc. in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Over G$3M will be up for grabs, while the winning team in each men’s category will cart off G$600,000 and G$200,000 for the championship ladies’ side.