Premier Insurance on board for Prime Minister’s Softball Cup tournament

Latest update October 9th, 2024 12:20 AM
Oct 09, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Premier Insurance has come on board for the 8th edition of the Prime Minister’s Softball Cup three-day tournament which bowls off on Friday in the Men’s category.
Teams from New York, Canada and across Guyana will be participating in the T20 extravaganza.
On Monday at the business location in Kingston, Georgetown, President of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc. Ian John thanked the Insurance Company for their contribution.
John stated that the tournament will be definitely exciting and thrilling in both men’s and women’s categories.
The Ladies will be in the 15-over knockout competition from Thursday at various venues across Georgetown while the men’s will be a round-robin format.
There will be Legends (Over-50), Masters (Over-40) and Open (All-Stars).
Sasha Munro, Motor Underwriting Supervisor of Premier Insurance was delighted to say that her Company was indeed honoured to be on board.
The tournament is being run by the GSCL Inc. in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.
Over G$3M will be up for grabs, while the winning team in each men’s category will cart off G$600,000 and G$200,000 for the championship ladies’ side.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 09, 2024IPF World Masters and Commonwealth PF Championships 2024 Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s has once again kept the Golden Arrowhead aloft with another classical performance at the International...
Oct 09, 2024
Oct 09, 2024
Oct 09, 2024
Oct 09, 2024
Oct 08, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The recent controversy swirling around the access to the National Gallery at Castellini... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]