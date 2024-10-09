National Public Health Reference Laboratory gets GNBS certification

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) Certification Services Department on Monday certified the National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL) under its Laboratory Certification Programme.

The certificate was issued to NPHRL for demonstrating conformance to the requirements of the Guyana Standard: (GYS 170:2021) – General requirements for the operation of a laboratory.

In a press release, the GNBS said at the certification ceremony, held in the Ministry of Heath Conference Hall, Brickdam, the certificate, which is valid for two years, was formally handed over to the Laboratory Quality Manager, Ms. Aletha Quintyn, in the presence of Laboratory Director, Mrs. Joyce Whyte-Chin, the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, GNBS Executive Director, Mr. Trevor Bassoo, other staff and special invitees.

In her remarks, Whyte-Chin expressed gratitude to her team for the effort they have put into making the certification possible. She commended them for contributing their knowledge, skills and passion towards implementing procedures, advancing the lab’s research capabilities and maintaining the daily activities. The Lab Director also highlighted the importance of the certification. “Today’s certification is more than a badge of honour. It represents our promise to our clients, partners and the wider community and signifies that the results produced are accurate and reliable and meet the highest standards of scientific and ethical data.”

Meanwhile, Bassoo, congratulated the Laboratory for its achievement. He stated, “this certification is not just a testament to the dedication and hard work of those in the laboratory but also a reflection of Government’s commitment to upholding quality, accuracy, and reliability in our health systems.” He added that NPHRL is now equipped to provide more precise and reliable diagnostic services, essential in the timely identification of diseases and public health threats.” The ED promised that the GNBS will continue to partner with laboratories and institutions across Guyana to promote Standardisation and Certification.

Minister Anthony in his remarks described the certification as a significant milestone that should be maintained. Minister Anthony also underscored the importance of confidence in Laboratory work. He stated, “if diagnoses are to be made and results are issued, they must be accurate and in keeping with best practices.” He also emphasized the importance of external validation and committed to ensuring that NPHRL move from certification to accreditation. Additionally, effort will be made to have other public laboratories follow the path to certification.

NPHRL is the thirty-fifth laboratory to become certified under the GNBS Laboratory Certification Programme. The Lab’s mission is to promote a healthy population by responding to public health threats through regular surveillance, diagnostic tests, innovative research and staff who are well trained to combat emerging and reemerging infectious diseases.

The scope of NPHRL certification includes the testing for RPR, HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Dengue, Leptospirosis and many more diseases. Through its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS monitors the operations of laboratories involved in testing, measurement and/ or calibration activities to ensure that they are satisfying the criteria for certification and the requirements outlined in the National Standard.

Laboratories, which conform to the requirements of this standard, are provided with formal recognition to attest that they have implemented an effective laboratory management system, which aids their provision of accurate and reliable results to customers. GNBS also carries out surveillance checks during the certification period to ensure that the laboratory management system is maintained.