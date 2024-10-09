Man stabbed to death while urging cousin to go home

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old mason was stabbed to death on September 30, 2024 while trying to convince his cousin to leave a location at Sand Road, Kuru Kururu Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Dead is Eton Callistro of Swan/ Kuru Kururu Squatting area, Soesdyke-Linden Highway. Police reported that the alleged murder occurred at 02:30h.

Investigations revealed that Callistro and his family attended the Kuru Kururu Heritage celebrations held at the Kuru Kururu Community Centre Ground on September 29, 2024.

It is reported that during the Heritage celebrations, the family consumed alcoholic beverages and participated in several activities. At about 02:20h, Callistro reportedly ventured off to call his cousin Charline (only name given), who was at the time partying with a group of men.

“He told her it was time to go home, and she refused,” police reported.

In light of her refusal, suspects (unknown number) from the group confronted him and this led to a scuffle. During the scuffle, one of the males reportedly stabbed Callistro to his left side chest.

In an effort to escape the group, Callistro ran but collapsed some fifty feet away from where he was stabbed.

The injured man was then picked up by his 37-year-old brother, Kempton Callistro and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

Police reported that the area was checked, but no Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage was seen. The area where the alleged murder occurred is on a sand track leading to the Highway, with bushes on both sides of the track.

“There is no light in the area,” police reported. The area was processed, and what appears to be blood was seen on the track, where the incident occurred, and samples were taken.

Police reported that statements are currently being taken as part of its investigation.