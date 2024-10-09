Man busted with 696 grams of weed, police ‘radio set’ arrested

Latest update October 9th, 2024 12:27 AM
Oct 09, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old construction worker was arrested on Monday after he was found with 696 grams of cannabis at his New Amsterdam, Berbice home.
The man has been identified as Konata Simpson.
The Force said that ranks ventured off to Simpon’s residence about 16:00h and searched the premises in his presence. A bulky plastic bag under a table was discovered.
“The bag contained leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis,” police said in a press release. As such, Simpson was told of the offence committed and cautioned.
“Officer, is me weed,” he reportedly told the ranks.
Police also found another plastic bag containing sixty transparent bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. A ‘radio set’ was found in a cupboard drawer inside a bedroom along with two camouflage shirts in a box, suspected to be military attire.
“All the items found were taken to Central Police Station in Berbice,” police said.
While at the police station, the cannabis was weighed.
The ‘radio set’ was positively identified to be the property of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
