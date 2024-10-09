Latest update October 9th, 2024 12:20 AM

LGC to field 12-member team at Suriname Open 2024

Oct 09, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Golf enthusiasts from around the region are gearing up for the prestigious DSB Golf Club Paramaribo Invitational 2024, scheduled for Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13, 2024, at the Golf Club Paramaribo, Indira Gandhiweg. The Lusignan Golf Club will be representing Guyana with a 12-member team.

Twelve LGC members are set to be in action at Suriname’s DSB Golf Club Invitational tournament.

The team consists of Orson Fergson, Mohanlall Dindanauth, Vishal Harry, Patrick Prashad, Avinash Persaud, Carlos Adams, Kishan Bacchus, Brian Hackett, Lakeram Ramsundar, Feroze Barkat, Troy Cadogan, and Patanjilee Persaud.

This highly anticipated tournament will bring together top players from Suriname and neighboring countries, including Guyana, to compete in a 36-hole Stableford format, with different flights based on handicaps.

Handicap Flights include; Men Handicap 0-13, Men Handicap 14-24, Men Handicap 25-30, Senior Men Handicap 0 and above, Ladies Handicap 0-22, Ladies Handicap 23-36 and Junior Flight for ages 7-14.

LGC President Anasha Ally shared her excitement, stating, “I am pleased to be fielding a team of 12 members from the Lusignan Golf Club. We look forward to excellent results from our team, as we do well every year we participate. I wish them the best and great camaraderie with our Surinamese counterparts. I would like to thank our Surinamese colleagues for graciously hosting us—we cherish that relationship and do not take it for granted. I am optimistic they will have a successful competition.”

Guyana, moreso Lusignan Golf Club, has a long-standing tradition of sending competitive players to the Suriname Open, with several top performers making their mark over the years. Notably, Guyanese golfers have consistently ranked among the top, showcasing their skill and sportsmanship on this regional stage. In 2022 and 2023 several Guyanese representing Lusignan Golf Club were successful. In 2022, Brian Hackett secured first place in Flight B, while Patanjilee Persaud took second. Carlos Adams finished third in Flight C, and Shanella London and Eureka Giddings claimed first and third in the Women’s A and B categories, respectively.

In 2023, Patanjilee Persaud won Flight B, Carlos Adams repeated his third-place finish in Flight C, Shanella London came third in Flight D and second overall in the Ladies’ category, and Eureka Giddings rounded off the team with a third-place finish in Flight E.

The camaraderie between Surinamese and Guyanese golfers is a hallmark of this event, fostering both a healthy rivalry and strong relations between the two nations.

