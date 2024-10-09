Labourer remanded for murder of Haslington carpenter

Kaieteur News – A 58-year-old labourer accused of murdering a carpenter was remanded on Tuesday to prison when he appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court.

Keith Jeffrey known as ‘Pugga’ is accused of killing 47-year-old Theodore Baynes, also known as ‘Silver’.

The incident allegedly took place on September 30, 2024, at Haslington North, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Reports indicate that when police arrived at the scene, they found Baynes’ body outside his home at Lot 40 Haslington North, showing severe injuries, including a crushed face, a deep neck wound, and multiple cuts across his back and other parts of his body.

Jeffrey was apprehended shortly after the murder.

On Tuesday, Jeffrey appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce where the murder charge was read to him. He was not required to enter a plea.

The prosecution objected to bail and Jeffrey was remanded. He is scheduled to return to court on November 6, 2024.