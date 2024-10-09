Businessman arrested for discharging loaded firearm at minibus park

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old businessman, identified as Michael Thomas of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was arrested by police on Monday evening after allegedly discharging a loaded firearm at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the Route 44 minibus park.

According to police reports, around 20:20hrs, ranks were on mobile patrol in the area when they heard what sounded like a gunshot. They proceeded to the Route 44 bus park, where they observed Thomas attempting to conceal a firearm in his waistband.

A police sergeant approached Thomas and conducted a search and uncovering a .32 Taurus pistol along with two magazines containing 14 rounds of ammunition. A spent shell was also recovered at the scene.

When questioned about his firearm license, Thomas confirmed that he possessed one and produced the necessary documentation. Notwithstanding, he was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station, where the firearm, spent shell, and ammunition were secured in separate evidence bags for analysis.

Several individuals in the vicinity were questioned.

But no injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing.