Businessman arrested for discharging loaded firearm at minibus park

Latest update October 9th, 2024 12:20 AM
Oct 09, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old businessman, identified as Michael Thomas of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was arrested by police on Monday evening after allegedly discharging a loaded firearm at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the Route 44 minibus park.
According to police reports, around 20:20hrs, ranks were on mobile patrol in the area when they heard what sounded like a gunshot. They proceeded to the Route 44 bus park, where they observed Thomas attempting to conceal a firearm in his waistband.
A police sergeant approached Thomas and conducted a search and uncovering a .32 Taurus pistol along with two magazines containing 14 rounds of ammunition. A spent shell was also recovered at the scene.
When questioned about his firearm license, Thomas confirmed that he possessed one and produced the necessary documentation. Notwithstanding, he was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station, where the firearm, spent shell, and ammunition were secured in separate evidence bags for analysis.
Several individuals in the vicinity were questioned.
But no injuries were reported.
Investigations are ongoing.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 09, 2024IPF World Masters and Commonwealth PF Championships 2024 Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s has once again kept the Golden Arrowhead aloft with another classical performance at the International...
Oct 09, 2024
Oct 09, 2024
Oct 09, 2024
Oct 09, 2024
Oct 08, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The recent controversy swirling around the access to the National Gallery at Castellini... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]