Latest update October 9th, 2024 12:20 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Businessman arrested for discharging loaded firearm at minibus park

Oct 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old businessman, identified as Michael Thomas of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was arrested by police on Monday evening after allegedly discharging a loaded firearm at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the Route 44 minibus park.

The gun and ammo seized. 

The gun and ammo seized.

According to police reports, around 20:20hrs, ranks were on mobile patrol in the area when they heard what sounded like a gunshot. They proceeded to the Route 44 bus park, where they observed Thomas attempting to conceal a firearm in his waistband.

A police sergeant approached Thomas and conducted a search and uncovering a .32 Taurus pistol along with two magazines containing 14 rounds of ammunition. A spent shell was also recovered at the scene.

When questioned about his firearm license, Thomas confirmed that he possessed one and produced the necessary documentation. Notwithstanding, he was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station, where the firearm, spent shell, and ammunition were secured in separate evidence bags for analysis.

Several individuals in the vicinity were questioned.

But no injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Taharally rocks with 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze; Rogers snares 4 silver, 2 bronze

Taharally rocks with 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze; Rogers snares 4...

Oct 09, 2024

IPF World Masters and Commonwealth PF Championships 2024 Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s has once again kept the Golden Arrowhead aloft with another classical performance at the International...
Read More
Premier Insurance on board for Prime Minister’s Softball Cup tournament

Premier Insurance on board for Prime Minister’s...

Oct 09, 2024

 5th Annual KFC Goodwill Int’l Football Series set for December kickoff

 5th Annual KFC Goodwill Int’l Football Series...

Oct 09, 2024

Covent Garden Sec’ and St Rose’s High shine at GOAPC Tapeball Cricket Competition

Covent Garden Sec’ and St Rose’s High shine...

Oct 09, 2024

LGC to field 12-member team at Suriname Open 2024

LGC to field 12-member team at Suriname Open 2024

Oct 09, 2024

ISKF Guyana bags 21 Medals at 4th ISKF World ShotoCup Tournament in London

ISKF Guyana bags 21 Medals at 4th ISKF World...

Oct 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A storm in a teacup

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The recent controversy swirling around the access to the National Gallery at Castellini... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]