5th Annual KFC Goodwill Int’l Football Series set for December kickoff

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation, in collaboration with Beharry Restaurants and Holdings Inc., has officially launched the 5th Annual KFC Goodwill International Schools Football Series, scheduled to kick off from December 15-22. This announcement was made at a press conference held at the Cara Lodge Hotel in Georgetown yesterday.

Key stakeholders, including representatives from the Petra Organisation, the Ministry of Education, and KFC, gathered to discuss the details of the upcoming tournament. Among those present were Franklin Wilson, Assistant Director of Sports, Nicholas Fraser, Head of the Ministry of Education’s Allied Arts Unit, and KFC Marketing Manager, Sadia McDonald-Strand.

The tournament will feature eight teams from four Caribbean nations, competing in a round-robin format. The teams will be divided into two groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-final (knockout) stage.

Guyana will field four teams in this year’s competition, including Region 7’s D. Caesar Fox Secondary, which has already qualified for the 2024 series. Joining them will be the first and second place finishers from local Schools League, along with the Region 9 winner—either Annai Secondary or St. Ignatius Secondary. Defending champions Clarendon College of Jamaica will return, while Trinidad and Tobago will be represented by last year’s runners-up St. Benedict’s College and Speyside High School. Suriname is yet to confirm its participating team.

The Petra Organisation continues to provide a platform for local youth footballers to showcase their talent on a regional stage. Guyanese teams are determined to keep the trophy at home this year, with the Ministry of Education pledging its full support to the tournament. Nicholas Fraser, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, praised Petra for its decade-long dedication to the development of youth football.

Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of Petra, highlighted the significance of the tournament in his address: “This tournament gives young players the opportunity to compete against high-profile opponents, which is crucial for their growth and the development of football at the grassroots level. We are thrilled to partner with KFC once again to host this exciting year-end event.”

Speaking at the launch, KFC’s Marketing Manager, Sadia McDonald-Strand, also expressed enthusiasm, saying, “We’re proud to partner with the Petra Organisation in this initiative that supports the development of young football talent across the region. We look forward to an exciting tournament and wish all the teams the best.”

Matches will be played at the Ministry of Education and Queen’s College grounds.