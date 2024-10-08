New visa waivers reflect improvement in Guyana’s global standing- Foreign Minister

Kaieteur News- The recent visa waivers are not only a reflection of the efforts made to advance Guyana’s diplomatic ties with international states but also an indication that the country’s status has been improved globally.

Guyana has signed agreements for visa free travel to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) which consists of seven independent city-states: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Qaiwain, Fujairah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.

The visa free waivers give the countries and their citizens hassle free travel between the territories. During a recent airing of The Energy Perspectives Podcast, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd shared what the waivers really mean for Guyana.

Todd noted that the agreements were a result of consistent efforts driven by the Irfaan Ali Led administration to strengthen people to people exchange as well as the economic and cultural exchanges between Guyana and other foreign states.

Todd explained that “In international systems countries have to brand themselves and they have to have an identity that is well respected. Nation states have to continually work on improving their standing internationally and that paves the way for agreements, MOUs and more importantly people to people exchange. Guyana has been for the last couple of year on that trajectory…under the stewardship of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.”

The Foreign Minister noted that with Guyana’s improved global standing citizens can look forward to tapping into more opportunities internationally. He explained that the Irfaan Ali- led administration has had a very active in improving Guyana’s international posture. “So what, the President has done since taking office was set out very clear policy initiatives that I and the team at the Foreign Ministry were happy to execute. The President had made it very clear that we focus on energy security, food security and climate security; those are all global initiatives that are important for humanity as a whole,” Todd stated.

He explained that as a result international territories like the BVI and UAE have found areas of mutual respect and interest where it’s both citizens can benefit. Todd explained: “With the UAE they are saying they comfortable with values that you have instilled in your people. So we are happy to have the people to people exchange… It very important for us, since we have many individuals who go to the UAE on regular basis that they have to go through a challenge of having to apply for a passport sometimes they have the time and money other cases they may waste time and money because a lot of these things may be time bound.” “We also have persons who want to come from the UAE …this poses a challenge as well. So having that reciprocal agreement is not only for diplomatic purposes…but also for the citizens,” he added. As it relates to the BVI, the Foreign Minister said that the Island is being embraced as a sister country within the CARICOM framework. “…We are well aligned similar history and values and they want to engage that they can export and we can benefit from because they are seeing opportunities as well so they want hassle free travel between the two States,” he said.