Missing rented car found abandoned in Crane WCD

Kaieteur News- A 53-year-old man on Saturday found his car weeks after a man who had rented it disappeared with the vehicle.

Rafudeel Razaca on Saturday afternoon found his car abandoned in Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD). His relatives located the vehicle one day after someone spotted it in use at the Stabroek Market, in Central Georgetown. Razaca had reported that his car disappeared with the man he rented it to on August 5, 2024. Kaieteur News subsequently published his story with a photograph of his missing car and it did not take long before someone saw it.

It might be that the public-spirited citizen made the right decision to take a photograph immediately before it drove off. He then uploaded the picture to Facebook with the caption, “Just spotted in Stabroek Market.” Unfortunately, Razaca did not see the post immediately. Nevertheless he believes that the suspect might have seen the photograph and decided to abandon the car. Relatives later received information about its location and went for it. Razaca said it was an “unexpected find” and expressed his gratitude.

He noted that the media coverage played a crucial role in helping him locate his vehicle.

Razaca had told Kaieteur News that the renter was introduced to him by someone he knew. He later met with the renter and handed over the car but the man disappeared with the vehicle and was neither heard from nor seen again.

“I collect a number for he (renter) and I keep calling the number, but he ain’t answering.” Razaca said. He explained that despite attempts to call from different numbers he has not been able to get in contact with the man. “After I see he ain’t turning up with the car I decided fuh take no more chance because the insurance almost expire, and the car gatta service.” As such, he ventured off to the Providence Police Station and filed a report so that police can assist in locating the renter.