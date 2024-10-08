Local cyclists prepare for Inaugural ‘One Guyana’ 3-Stage Cycling Event

– billed for October 12-13

Kaieteur Sports – As excitement builds ahead of the Caribbean Elite Championship next month, the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has partnered with the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports to host the inaugural ‘One Guyana’ 3-Stage Cycling event, set to take place on October 12-13. The event promises to be a thrilling weekend of competition with over $750,000 up for grabs across both the Elite and Junior categories.

The two-day event will feature three intense stages, including two road races totaling 220 kilometers (km) and a Criterium event on Main Street, Georgetown, covering a 60km distance.

The action kicks off on Saturday, October 12, with Stage One—a 140km road race. Cyclists will gather in Berbice and start from the New Amsterdam State House at 9:00 AM. They will pedal to No. 46 Village before returning to State House for the finish. The scenic yet challenging course is expected to test both endurance and strategy, as riders compete for an early lead.

Stage Two, taking place the following day, October 13, will see cyclists assembling at the Schoonord roundabout on the West Bank of Demerara. Competitors will tackle an 80km race to Parika and back, completing two loops of the Vreed-en-Hoop/Schoonord Highway.

The third and final stage is a 60km Criterium, which will be held later Sunday evening in the heart of Georgetown. The fast-paced race, scheduled to begin at 15:30hrs, will start at Middle and Main Streets, circling around the Cenotaph monument and extending northward before a U-turn at Lamaha Street, repeating the route several times before culminating on Main Street.

These riders will be looking to sharpen their skills ahead of the Caribbean Cycling Championship, set to take place from November 9-11 in Guyana.