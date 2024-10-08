ISKF Guyana bags 21 Medals at 4th ISKF World ShotoCup Tournament in London

Latest update October 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF), National Park Dojo karate team excelled at the 4th ISKF World ShotoCup Tournament, securing a total of 21 medals at the event hosted at UEL Sports Dock, University Way, Beckton, London. This prestigious tournament, held every four years, draws competitors globally from nations such as the USA, Canada, Mexico, Lebanon, Australia, South Africa and England, who showcase their martial arts skills and represent their countries with pride.
Additional acknowledgment to Chief Instructor and Guyana’s Country Director, Sensei Christopher Chaves, along with Senpai Alex Rodrigues, Kristian and Kristalia Chaves, and Storm Katchay. The efforts of ISKF Guyana’s Operating Committee, especially Ieda Harrison, Matthew Harrison, and Tammy Ibbott, who were pivotal in the administration and planning of this event, must be noted.
As Team Guyana returns from London, they not only bring back medals but also enhanced skills and cherished memories from the global stage. Their hard work and community support are pivotal in their continued success and development.
Team Guyana anticipates future tournaments where they will strive to continue their legacy of excellence and promote the spirit of karate on the international stage.
