ISKF Guyana bags 21 Medals at 4th ISKF World ShotoCup Tournament in London

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF), National Park Dojo karate team excelled at the 4th ISKF World ShotoCup Tournament, securing a total of 21 medals at the event hosted at UEL Sports Dock, University Way, Beckton, London. This prestigious tournament, held every four years, draws competitors globally from nations such as the USA, Canada, Mexico, Lebanon, Australia, South Africa and England, who showcase their martial arts skills and represent their countries with pride.

Event Highlights:

Arrival and Preparation: The team arrived early on Tuesday, September 17, allowing ample time to acclimatise and prepare in the unfamiliar conditions of London. This dedication was evident in their stellar performance throughout the tournament.

The team arrived early on Tuesday, September 17, allowing ample time to acclimatise and prepare in the unfamiliar conditions of London. This dedication was evident in their stellar performance throughout the tournament. Educational Seminar: On September 19 and 20, the team attended two special seminars conducted by ISKF Chairman and Chief Instructor Shihan Hiroyoshi Okazaki (9 th Dan), gaining strategic insights and enhanced techniques crucial for competition.

On September 19 and 20, the team attended two special seminars conducted by ISKF Chairman and Chief Instructor Shihan Hiroyoshi Okazaki (9 Dan), gaining strategic insights and enhanced techniques crucial for competition. Official Roles and Venue: Sensei Christopher Chaves (6 th Dan) served as a judge, while Marlon George, Storm Katchay, Alex Rodrigues, and Christina Chaves managed various ring tables with expertise. The UEL Sports Dock provided a world-class venue that facilitated not only competition but also cultural exchanges among athletes.

Sensei Christopher Chaves (6 Dan) served as a judge, while Marlon George, Storm Katchay, Alex Rodrigues, and Christina Chaves managed various ring tables with expertise. The UEL Sports Dock provided a world-class venue that facilitated not only competition but also cultural exchanges among athletes. Exceptional Performances: Team Guyana’s athletes demonstrated remarkable skills, winning 4 gold, 7 silver, and 10 bronze medals. Notable achievements included Zemira Mckoy’s gold in Kumite and bronze in Kata in the 7-9 Female Brown and Black belt division, Chelsea Harrison ‘s gold in kata and bronze in kumite in the 10-11 Female Brown to Black belt division, Gael McPherson’s gold in Kumite and bronze in Kata for the 12-13 Male Brown and Blackbelt division and Jasmine Dalgetty’s gold in kumite in the 10-11 Female Brown to Black belt division.

Team Guyana’s athletes demonstrated remarkable skills, winning 4 gold, 7 silver, and 10 bronze medals. Notable achievements included Zemira Mckoy’s gold in Kumite and bronze in Kata in the 7-9 Female Brown and Black belt division, Chelsea Harrison ‘s gold in kata and bronze in kumite in the 10-11 Female Brown to Black belt division, Gael McPherson’s gold in Kumite and bronze in Kata for the 12-13 Male Brown and Blackbelt division and Jasmine Dalgetty’s gold in kumite in the 10-11 Female Brown to Black belt division. Silver Medals: The following team members copped silver in their respective age categories, Miah Sampson, Jaden Dalgetty, Ronit Hasan, Gia Mc Pherson, Aiden Persaud, and Malachi Hall. In the 9-11 Brown and Black belt team kata event Guyana won silver (team of Chelsea Harrison, Emily Ibbott, and Zamira Mc Koy).

The following team members copped silver in their respective age categories, Miah Sampson, Jaden Dalgetty, Ronit Hasan, Gia Mc Pherson, Aiden Persaud, and Malachi Hall. In the 9-11 Brown and Black belt team kata event Guyana won silver (team of Chelsea Harrison, Emily Ibbott, and Zamira Mc Koy). Bronze Medals : The following team members copped bronze in their respective age categories, Javier Collins, Emily Ibbott, Amario Tyrrell, Niko Ramischand, Ronit Hasan, Leia Pugsley and Govinda Prasad.

: The following team members copped bronze in their respective age categories, Javier Collins, Emily Ibbott, Amario Tyrrell, Niko Ramischand, Ronit Hasan, Leia Pugsley and Govinda Prasad. The success of the Guyanese delegation was supported by numerous sponsors and supporters. Special thanks go to Honorable Ministers Charles Ramson jnr., Oneidge Waldron, and Hugh Todd and Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle, as well as Gerald Whyte and Carl Adams from the Guyana High Commission in London for their invaluable logistical support. The team also extends its gratitude to Dr. Randell Collins and Dr. Tiffany Collins, the tournament doctors, for their attentive care of the athletes.

Additional acknowledgment to Chief Instructor and Guyana’s Country Director, Sensei Christopher Chaves, along with Senpai Alex Rodrigues, Kristian and Kristalia Chaves, and Storm Katchay. The efforts of ISKF Guyana’s Operating Committee, especially Ieda Harrison, Matthew Harrison, and Tammy Ibbott, who were pivotal in the administration and planning of this event, must be noted.

The tournament concluded with a Sayonara Party at the Lockdown Bar & Lounge on Sunday evening, where athletes and supporters celebrated their achievements and shared their experiences.

As Team Guyana returns from London, they not only bring back medals but also enhanced skills and cherished memories from the global stage. Their hard work and community support are pivotal in their continued success and development.

Team Guyana anticipates future tournaments where they will strive to continue their legacy of excellence and promote the spirit of karate on the international stage.