Guyana’s sports investment: is Cricket overshadowing other sports?

#HearMeOut

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – As the Guyana Amazon Warriors fell short in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final for the sixth time, an announcement followed that seemed to shift focus away from the disappointment.

Another cricket tournament, the Global Super League (GSL), is set to debut in Guyana from November 26 to December 7.

While on the surface this might seem like an exciting new venture for cricket lovers, it raises a deeper question: Is Guyana’s intense focus on cricket eclipsing the growth and development of other sports?

The GSL, sanctioned by Cricket West Indies and fully backed by the Government of Guyana, will feature five teams, including the Amazon Warriors, competing in 11 matches at the National Stadium in Providence.

South America’s first standalone cricket event aims to elevate the country’s status as a sports tourism destination.

However, as government investment continues to pour into cricket, it’s worth asking: where is this money coming from, and why is cricket receiving such disproportionate attention compared to other sports?

One of the persistent mysteries surrounding Guyana’s investment in cricket is the government’s financial involvement in the CPL, and now, the GSL.

Despite significant public interest, no official figures have been released regarding how much the government has invested to gain the hosting rights for the CPL finals for four consecutive years.

Unlike in Antigua and Barbuda, where their sports minister openly shared that the government had invested USD $250,000 per year to host the CPL during their prior involvement in 2013 – 2014, Guyana’s figures remain shrouded in secrecy.

This lack of transparency raises concerns about the use of public funds, especially when other sports are starved for resources.

President Irfaan Ali has made no secret of his passion for sports, particularly cricket. He envisions Guyana as the “sports capital” of the Caribbean, with cricket leading the charge.

His enthusiastic support for the Global Super League is part of a larger strategy to transform Guyana into a sports tourism hotspot.

While sports tourism undoubtedly offers economic benefits, bringing in international visitors, creating jobs, and stimulating local businesses, this hyper-focus on cricket raises concerns.

Is this strategy sustainable, or is Guyana’s future as a “sports capital” being built on the narrow foundation of one sport?

FOOTBALL: THE FORGOTTEN GIANT

To build a truly robust and well-rounded sports culture, the government must look beyond cricket.

Football, for instance, is not only the most popular sport worldwide but also enjoys massive support across Guyana.

For years, football tournaments such as the Kashif and Shanghai Tournament and the Banks Cup packed the National Stadium with sold-out crowds, long before the CPL arrived. These events proved that football has the potential to unite communities and attract large audiences, yet it continues to languish in the shadow of cricket.

Guyana’s national sports budget exposes a glaring disparity. In 2023, the government allocated GYD $4.3 billion for sports development, with a significant portion directed toward cricket-related infrastructure upgrades.

Meanwhile, football, basketball, rugby, and other sports received far less attention and financial backing. This imbalance stifles the growth of these sports, leaving athletes without proper facilities, training programmes, or opportunities to compete internationally.

Despite the sport’s popularity and potential, football remains underfunded and underdeveloped.

THE GLOBAL SUPER LEAGUE: PROGRESS OR DISTRACTION?

The Global Super League has been marketed as a ground-breaking initiative that will elevate Guyana’s status in South American cricket.

But beyond the excitement of a new tournament lies a critical question: What is the real objective of this league? Is it simply a tourism product, or will it serve a higher purpose by developing local talent and promoting regional cricket?

The CPL has often been criticized for prioritizing entertainment over development. Many argue that the league does not provide enough opportunities for young regional players to showcase their skills, nor does it significantly contribute to the long-term development of West Indies cricket.

If the Global Super League follows a similar path, it could become yet another distraction, diverting attention and resources away from nurturing home-grown talent and fostering sustainable sports development.

During the CARICOM Regional Cricket Conference in Trinidad earlier this year, President Ali spoke passionately about the need for an organic T20 league that aligns with the changing dynamics of global cricket.

He also highlighted the growing threat posed by North American cricket, which has the potential to attract more fans and generate more revenue. The President stressed the importance of Caribbean stakeholders taking ownership of cricket in the Americas, positioning the West Indies as the dominant force in the region.

DIVERSIFYING GUYANA’S SPORTS INVESTMENTS

President Ali’s dream of turning Guyana into a global sports hub is admirable, but it cannot be built merely on cricket. The government’s heavy investment in cricket, without equivalent support for other sports, risks creating a lopsided sports culture.

Investing in a wide range of sports also has broader social and economic benefits. A well-rounded sports ecosystem promotes health and wellness, encourages youth engagement, and fosters a sense of national identity and unity.

It also opens the door to international recognition, not just as a cricket hub, but as a nation that excels across a variety of sports.