Four int’l firms vying to supervise construction of hospitals in Moruca & Kato

Kaieteur News- Four international consultancy companies out of Brazil, Portugal, Bulgaria and Colombia have submitted their proposals to provide supervision services for the construction of the state-of-the-art hospitals at Kato in Region Eight and at Moruca in Region One.

During the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the Ministry of Health had tendered for the ‘Supervision Services for the Design and Construction of Moruca Hospital’.

Submitting their proposals to the NPTAB office for this project, the firms are Concremat Engenharia E Techologia SA Vielca (Brazil); Jose Ferraz & Associados Engenharia (Portugal); Project Planning and Management Limited (Bulagria); & Ingenieros Civiles Especialistas Ingenieria (Colombia).

In a separate reading of bids the same firms would bid for ‘Supervision Services for the Design and Construction of Kato Hospital’. It should be noted the ministry had also tendered previously for contractors to build the hospitals; those projects are yet to be awarded.

This publication reported that the Kato and Moruca Hospital projects are being funded through a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The ministry in its tender document stated that the Government of Guyana received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank under the Health Care Network Strengthening in Guyana project and intends to use part of the proceeds to fund the hospital projects.

This publication had reported that the US$97 million IDB loan secured by the Guyana Government in December 2022, forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s healthcare network under the Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP). The comprehensive programme aims to bolster the capacity of seven hospitals across various regions, including key hinterland areas and urban centers.

According to reports, the loan will be used to improve the health of the Guyanese population through increased access, quality, and efficiency of health services by improving health outcomes associated with low and high complexity procedures.

This will be done by expanding the capacity of strategic hospitals, by extending coverage of diagnostic, medical consultation, and patient management services, inclusive of the country’s hinterlands, through digital health; and by increasing the efficiency of the public health system, by strengthening key logistic, management, and support processes and inputs.

The project is also expected to target infrastructure improvement and expansion in seven priority hospitals, namely the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital (NARH) and the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), as well as four District Hospitals located in the hinterland (Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem).

This newspaper understands that the state-of-the-art facility for Moruca is set to feature a modern medical laboratory, and a 24-hour operated Accident and Emergency Unit among other facilities. The site for the new hospital has already been identified and it is located at 3 Miles, Moruca.

As for the hospital at Kato, it is set to benefit residents of that Village and neighbouring communities and will consist of 75 beds, a modern medical laboratory, and a 24-hour operated Accident and Emergency Unit. The world-class health facility is set to be completed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026.