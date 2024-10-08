Countries confirmed for CAC 2024 C/ships

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) has announced the list of countries confirmed to participate in the Central America & Caribbean (CAC) 2024 Championships slated to be staged here in Guyana on October 19-20 at the National Cultural Centre.

Nineteen countries have confirmed their participation in what is already being predicted to be the most competitive in recent times.

According to a release from the GBBFF, the countries listed to participate are: Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, Curacao, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela, Colombia, Jamaica, St. Maarten (Dutch side), Haiti, Nicaragua, Mexico, Costa Rica and St. Vincent & the Grenadines along with host Guyana.

As host, Guyana will be buoyed by its performance last year in Aruba where it gained a total of seven medals including four golds, two silvers and a bronze.

Among those returning are gold medallists Emmerson Campbell and Hannah Rampersaud, who also grabbed a silver medal.

Bronze medallist Julio Sinclair is also on the team shortlisted to represent Guyana this year.

The full list is: Selwyn Grogan (Masters Under 75KG, Sylvon Gardner (Masters Under-70KG), Orlanzo Valenzuela (U-65KG), Daniel Lutchman (U-70KG), Delrae McLean (Masters-U-75KG), Christopher Anthony (Masters U-75KG), Seon Budhan (U-65KG), Julio Sinclair (Over 100KG), Marley Vyphuis ( Men’s Physique 186cm), Kewsie Anderson (Men’s Physique 186cm & Physique Mass), Roger Callender (U-60KG), Yusuf Khan (Physique 172cm), Antowyn Bayley (Men’s Physique 176cm), Sachin Sharma (Men’s Physique 170cm), Jamal Pollydore (Men’s Physique 176cm), Emmerson Campbell (Men’s Physique 170cm), Renaldo Caldeira (Men’s Physique 170cm), Hannah Rampersaud (Junior Wellness), Melitha Fernandes-Anderson (Women Wellness under 158), Christine Ramsammy (Bikini Under 169), Sabita Stephenson (Bikini Under 165), Joel Caldeira (Bodybuilding under 65kg), Vanisha Munroe (Women’s Wellness under 160), Aliya Wong (Women’s Wellness under 158) and Rawle Green (Masters Bodybuilding Under 90kg).

Meanwhile, some of the sponsors already on board are Fitness Express, Twins Manufacturing, Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, National Sports Commission and the Guyana Olympic Association.