Guyanese Golfers to challenge for top honours in Suriname at the DSB Invitational

Kaieteur Sports – Several of Guyana’s top golfers are set to compete at the prestigious De Surinaamsche Bank (DSB) Invitational this coming week, aiming to secure top positions in one of Suriname’s most anticipated golf events. Hosted by Golfclub Paramaribo, the DSB Invitational draws competitors from around the world for a thrilling test of skill in the country’s National Golf Championship.

Played under the Stableford format, the DSB Invitational has been a proving ground for Guyanese golfers, who have consistently performed well over the years. This year, players from various clubs across Guyana will unite, competing under the national flag in pursuit of top honours.

Avinash Persaud, an 11-time Guyana National Champion, expressed the sense of national pride shared by the team, stating, “When we compete internationally, we all are playing for Guyana and not our individual clubs, so this puts additional pressure on all of us to play together and perform well.”

Persaud will lead the Championship flight alongside prominent players such as Guyana Golf Association (GGA) President Aleem Hussain, Monnaf Arjune, Vishal Dhanai, and Feroze Barakat. Head of the LPGA/USGA Guyana Girls Site programme, Philip Haynes, will also be competing for the second time in Suriname, further bolstering the Guyanese contingent which has been strengthened by Canadian-Guyanese golfers Roy and Sabi Dhori.

Guyana has a strong tradition of success in the B, C, and Ladies Categories, but top results in the A Category have often come from Persaud and Hussain, both of whom have secured podium finishes, including second place, best gross score, and longest drive accolades in previous tournaments.

In addition to the competition, the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy will continue their efforts to grow the sport internationally by hosting golf clinics for Surinamese students. This initiative, now in its second year, will use Nexgen Golf’s exclusive teaching methodology and will also see the donation of golf equipment and balls to the School Sport Federation of Suriname.