GCC mini Zingers Cricket Program officially bowls off

Oct 07, 2024

GCC mini Zingers Cricket Program officially got underway over the weekend and continues this Saturday.

Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Mini Zingers Cricket Program bowled off this past Saturday, October 5, at the legendary Bourda Cricket Club Ground.

The mini kiddies program bowled off early from 8:00h-9:30h and targets Primary School aged boys and girls.

Registration was conducted on site with players required to be dressed in White T-Shirt, a cap and closed toed shoes.

Saturday’s opening day featured a solid turnout, with some 24 youngsters officially marked present for the first day of training.

With the program being geared towards developing cricket at the grassroots level, no monetary fee is attached, while Registration forms can be uplifted at the Club.

Meanwhile, more youngsters are encouraged to join the program which continues next Saturday, October 12, from 8:00h.

