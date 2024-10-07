Latest update October 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily

Latest News

CPL Done, What Now?

Oct 07, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – By now de CPL 2024 would be done and dusted. The Amazon Warriors’ jerseys have been tucked away. Flags thrown in the back of the closet. Fans have packed up their hopes and dreams along with the bunting. But wait! What did we get out of it all?

The stadiums were packed. The excitement electric. Everyone rallied behind their teams, shouting until they were hoarse. But when the final ball was bowled, all we had was a hefty hole in our wallets. Prices for tickets skyrocketed. Food and drinks? Don’t even get me started! You could buy a small car for what they charged for a couple of beers and a hot dog!

Now, dem boys can’t help but remember the ancient Romans. Back in the day, they hosted grand spectacles to keep the masses entertained while the Empire crumbled around them. The gladiators fought to the death while the politicians laughed all the way to the bank.

Today, we have CPL—a cricketing spectacle that does the same thing. But CPL ain’t about distraction; it’s all about money-making!

The organizers, team owners, and players made a nice little fortune. Kudos to them! But what about the fans? Where is our share? We showed up, we cheered, we spent our hard-earned cash. Are we to be satisfied with just the memories? A warm fuzzy feeling in our hearts doesn’t pay the bills!

The players get their salaries, and the organizers pocket their profits. Meanwhile, fans are left holding empty bags. Our loyalty and passion for the game count for nothing when it comes to the final tally. So here we are, post-CPL. What’s next? We return to our everyday struggles. The excitement fades, but the costs linger. We demand answers, we want fairness! How about a little love for the fans next time? Or will we be back again next year, waving our flags while they rake in the cash?

Talk half! Leff half!

