Floodlight fiasco denies Pooran ton, TKR lose by 9 wickets

2024 Caribbean Premier League Eliminator…

– Miller 50*, Kings 64-1 (DLS)

Kaieteur Sports – Trinbago Knight Riders endured a topsy-turvy night at Providence only to lose by 9 wickets thanks to David Miller’s blitz which saw the Barbados Royals gun down a revised total with balls to spare last night at Providence.

Trinbago posted 168-3 19.1 overs with Nicholas Pooran being denied a certain, second consecutive ton at Providence after one of the flood-lights went out for more than an hour after suffering a malfunction.

The left-hander finished on 91* off 60 with 6 fours and 5 sixes to his credit, officially becoming the first man to cross the 500-run mark this season.

TKR were held together by Pooran who piggybacked off his own form, having scored a ton in the last game.

The left-hander and leading run-scorer reached his half-century off 38 balls after losing a returning Sunil Narine (2), Jason Roy (25) and Captain Kieron Pollard (17) inside 13 overs.

Andre Russell (20*) sought to build on the 52 run partnership aided by Roy and Pooran earlier, as the pair put on 67* for the fourth wicket; prior to the floodlight fiasco stopping TKR’s innings short by a few deliveries.

Needing just 60 to win from a revised 5 overs, Barbados sped to 64-1 after just 4.2 overs, led by Miller who raced to 50 not out off 17 balls with five sixes and three fours.

Miller, promoted up the order, tore into the bowling attack of TKR as he rocketed his team home with 4 balls remaining.

The Royals will play in the second qualifier following the Amazon Warriors and Kings battle this evening.