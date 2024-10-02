Still no trace of  ‘Bricks’

Latest update October 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2024
…as police end day four of search, issue wanted bulletin for sixth suspect
Kaieteur News- Despite relentless searches in various locations, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is yet to locate Joshua David also known as ‘Bricks,’ who was abducted, while purchasing food at the New Thriving Restaurant at Main Street, Georgetown on September 27, 2024.
Police on Tuesday continued their search in the Annandale Backlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD). After combing the area for hours with the assistance of drones, ranks turned up empty handed yet again. Despite the outcome, police have maintained that they will continue to follow all leads as they do their best to find David.
In addition, since the disappearance of David police have issued six wanted bulletins. On Tuesday a wanted bulletin was issued for Damion Barlow, whose last known location is at Lot 47 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown. On Saturday, five wanted bulletins were issued for Osafo Peters also known as ‘Saddest,’ Alpha Poole, Aaron Alleyne also known as ‘Cats’, Wayne Barker and Dwayne Griffith.
Importantly, Peters and Poole turned themselves into police on Monday, while the other suspects are yet to be arrested. Police reported that Alleyne’s last known address is West Ruimveldt, Barker at Lot ‘G’ Norton Street, Lodge, and Griffith at Lot 68 William Street, Kitty.
On Monday a video surfaced on social media showing David as he was abducted. He was surrounded by five persons, while in a scuffle. It was observed that during the scuffle, one of the men kicked David in a bid to have him cooperate. Thereafter, he was seen being pushed. It is unclear where he was taken. Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the wanted men are connected to the recent drive-by shooting that killed 39-year-old Lawrence Wayne, known as ‘Boy Boy,’ and 40-year-old Anthony Havercome on D’Urban Street, Georgetown, on August 24, 2024.
