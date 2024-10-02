Latest update October 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Still no trace of  ‘Bricks’

Oct 02, 2024 News

…as police end day four of search, issue wanted bulletin for sixth suspect

Kaieteur News- Despite relentless searches in various locations, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is yet to locate Joshua David also known as ‘Bricks,’ who was abducted, while purchasing food at the New Thriving Restaurant at Main Street, Georgetown on September 27, 2024.

Ranks entering vehicle, as search concludes at Annandale Backlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD)

Ranks entering vehicle, as search concludes at
Annandale Backlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD)

Police on Tuesday continued their search in the Annandale Backlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD). After combing the area for hours with the assistance of drones, ranks turned up empty handed yet again.  Despite the outcome, police have maintained that they will continue to follow all leads as they do their best to find David.

Joshua David, also known as 'Bricks'

Joshua David, also known as ‘Bricks’

In addition, since the disappearance of David police have issued six wanted bulletins.  On Tuesday a wanted bulletin was issued for Damion Barlow, whose last known location is at Lot 47 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown.  On Saturday, five wanted bulletins were issued for  Osafo Peters also known as ‘Saddest,’  Alpha Poole, Aaron Alleyne also known as ‘Cats’, Wayne Barker and Dwayne Griffith.

Importantly, Peters and Poole turned themselves into police on Monday, while the other suspects are yet to be arrested.  Police reported that Alleyne’s last known address is West Ruimveldt, Barker at Lot ‘G’ Norton Street, Lodge, and Griffith at Lot 68 William Street, Kitty.

On Monday a video surfaced on social media showing David as he was abducted. He was surrounded by five persons, while in a scuffle. It was observed that during the scuffle, one of the men kicked David in a bid to have him cooperate. Thereafter, he was seen being pushed. It is unclear where he was taken. Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the wanted men are connected to the recent drive-by shooting that killed 39-year-old Lawrence Wayne, known as ‘Boy Boy,’ and 40-year-old Anthony Havercome on D’Urban Street, Georgetown, on August 24, 2024.

 

To read more; https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2024/10/01/two-suspects-surrender-in-alleged-kidnapping-of-man-on-main-street/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Lights go out at Guyana National Stadium during crucial CPL eliminator match

Lights go out at Guyana National Stadium during crucial CPL...

Oct 02, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – In what has been described as a global embarrassment, a power outage affecting three light towers forced an unfortunate end to the Caribbean Premier League’s (CPL)...
Read More
Floodlight fiasco denies Pooran ton, TKR lose by 9 wickets

Floodlight fiasco denies Pooran ton, TKR lose by...

Oct 02, 2024

Record year for emerging player appearances in CPL

Record year for emerging player appearances in

Oct 02, 2024

World Aquatics approves Delroy Tyrrell’s Nationality switch to represent Guyana

World Aquatics approves Delroy Tyrrell’s...

Oct 02, 2024

GFF leadership undergoes child safety training as new policy rolls out

GFF leadership undergoes child safety training as...

Oct 02, 2024

Akawini win maiden T/20 title

Akawini win maiden T/20 title

Oct 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]