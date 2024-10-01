Two suspects in Main Street abduction of man surrender

Kaieteur News – Osafo Peters, also known as ‘Saddest’ and Alpha Poole, two of the five men who are wanted by police for questioning in relation to the abduction of Joshua David called ‘Bricks’ turned themselves into police on Monday, a senior police officer told Kaieteur News.

Peters and Poole along with Aaron Alleyne also known as ‘Cats’, Wayne Barker and Dwayne Griffith are accused of abducting David on September 27, 2024 at Main Street, Georgetown.

Police reported that Alleyne’s last known address is West Ruimveldt, Barker at Lot ‘G’ Norton Street, Lodge, and Griffith at Lot 68 William Street, Kitty.

A video posted by Big Smith News Watch on Facebook, shows David surrounded by five persons, while in a scuffle. It was observed that during the scuffle, one of the men kicked David in a bid to have him cooperate.

Thereafter, he was seen being pushed. It is unclear where he was taken.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the wanted men are connected to the recent drive-by shooting that killed 39-year-old Lawrence Wayne, known as ‘Boy Boy,’ and 40-year-old Anthony Havercome on D’Urban Street, Georgetown, on August 24, 2024.

