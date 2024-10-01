Latest update October 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Two suspects in Main Street abduction of man surrender

Oct 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Osafo Peters, also known as ‘Saddest’ and Alpha Poole, two of the five men who are wanted by police for questioning in relation to the abduction of Joshua David called ‘Bricks’ turned themselves into police on Monday, a senior police officer told Kaieteur News.

Aaron Allyene also known as ‘Cats’

Aaron Allyene also known as ‘Cats’

Osafo Peters also known ‘Saddest’

Osafo Peters also known ‘Saddest’

Wayne Barker 

Wayne Barker

Dwayne Griffith 

Dwayne Griffith

Alpha Poole 

Alpha Poole

Peters and Poole along with Aaron Alleyne also known as ‘Cats’, Wayne Barker and Dwayne Griffith are accused of abducting David on September 27, 2024 at Main Street, Georgetown.

Police reported that Alleyne’s last known address is West Ruimveldt, Barker at Lot ‘G’ Norton Street, Lodge, and Griffith at Lot 68 William Street, Kitty.

A video posted by Big Smith News Watch on Facebook, shows David surrounded by five persons, while in a scuffle. It was observed that during the scuffle, one of the men kicked David in a bid to have him cooperate.

Thereafter, he was seen being pushed. It is unclear where he was taken.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the wanted men are connected to the recent drive-by shooting that killed 39-year-old Lawrence Wayne, known as ‘Boy Boy,’ and 40-year-old Anthony Havercome on D’Urban Street, Georgetown, on August 24, 2024.

To read more; https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2024/09/29/five-men-wanted-for-abduction/

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Trophy Stall throws support behind Prime Minister’s Softball Cup tournament with trophies

Trophy Stall throws support behind Prime Minister’s Softball Cup...

Oct 03, 2024

Kaieteur News – Popular business entity, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and a branch in Markham, Ontario, Canada, has thrown its support behind the upcoming Prime Minister’s Softball Cup which...
Read More
Du Plessis, Charles power Kings into finals following rain interference

Du Plessis, Charles power Kings into finals...

Oct 03, 2024

Mustak XI to face Sunshine XI of Canada on tonight

Mustak XI to face Sunshine XI of Canada on

Oct 03, 2024

Guyana Karate Federation hosts Senior National Karate Championships

Guyana Karate Federation hosts Senior National...

Oct 03, 2024

GMRSC priming for Second Essequibo drag race

GMRSC priming for Second Essequibo drag race

Oct 03, 2024

Former Cricketer and sports enthusiast Rafeek Kassim donates office to New Amsterdam Rotary Club

Former Cricketer and sports enthusiast Rafeek...

Oct 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • New iteration, same idea

    Kaieteur News – The Bridgetown Initiative is now parading its third iteration—“Bridgetown 3.0”.  Out of this... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]