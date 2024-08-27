Tenders out to build Nismes & Kaneville Secondary Schools

Kaieteur News – With $74.4 billion allocated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country among other projects, the Ministry of Education is seeking contractors to build two brand new secondary schools in Regions Three and Four.

This is according to a recent tender issued by the Ministry who is seeking contractors to build schools at Nismes in Region Three and at Kaneville in Region Four. No estimated costs were provided for the projects, but it was stated that works for the Nismes school will be done in five lots.

At a commissioning ceremony for a primary school last year September, President Irfaan Ali had announced the plans for the secondary school at Nismes and one for Crane. During his speech at the time, he said the Ministry of Education had completed a very important document, that is an infrastructure analysis based on population and students, and which identifies what additional infrastructure is needed based on demand of the education system.

Speaking briefly about the new schools, the Head-of-State related that the facility slated for Crane, will be about 30,000 sq. ft. and would be built to accommodate 1,000 students. He added that the second facility in Nismes will be constructed to accommodate about 600 students and that would be about 1200 sq. ft.

He stated that one of the reasons behind building such infrastructures is that in these areas, there are new housing communities being opened, and so this is creating demands in sectors such as education. In addition to Region Three, the ministry intends to build a secondary school at Vreed-en-Hoop, while an $864 million secondary school is being constructed at Tuschen.

While at Kaneville, a new secondary school is in the pipeline for Prospect on the East Bank of Demerara. Kaieteur News had reported that the Education Ministry had embarked on a very aggressive programme to ensure that all children have access to secondary education. The Government has set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education in the country.