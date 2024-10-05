Magistrates’ Court remands duo accused of abduction following High Court order to release them

Kaieteur News – Despite a High Court order for their release, two men were remanded to prison on Friday after being charged with the alleged abduction of Joshua David, known as ‘Bricks,’ one week prior.

Alpha Poole, 35, of Stanley Place, Kitty, Georgetown, and Osafo Peters, 28, of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charges allege that on September 26, 2024, at Main Street, Georgetown, Poole and Peters, in the company of others, abducted David with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine him. The men were not required to plead to the charge and were remanded to prison, with the case adjourned to October 11, 2024.

Before their court appearance, a legal dispute arose when attorney Everton Lammy-Singh informed the court that an order was issued by the Supreme Court of Judicature (The High Court) for both men to be released from custody. This order, handed down by High Court Judge Nichole Pierre, stated that the men had been held beyond the legal 72-hour detention period.

Despite this ruling, the men were still brought before the Magistrates’ Court. Lammy-Singh indicated that he plans to return to the High Court to seek contempt charges against those responsible for ignoring the order.

During court proceedings, the prosecution, led by Inspector Jones, objected to bail on the grounds that the men might face more serious charges, as David has not been located and is now presumed dead. Jones argued that if released on bail, the accused could tamper with evidence and noted that eyewitnesses had positively identified them.

In contrast, Lammy-Singh and fellow attorney Glenn Hanoman, representing Poole, argued that under Guyanese law, the offence is bailable and does not carry a penalty of more than five years. They pointed out that while their clients’ images are circulating on social media, they were not identified in the video of David’s abduction. Furthermore, the lawyers stated that bulletins for Poole and Peters were issued just one day after the incident, without the police making any prior attempts to locate them. They emphasized that both men had voluntarily surrendered to the police.

After considering arguments from both sides, Magistrate McGusty remanded the men to prison and ordered that, on the next court date, still images and the video of the abduction be presented.