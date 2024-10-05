Four suspects wanted in relation to Main Street abduction of man surrender

Latest update October 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 05, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Four men, who were wanted by police for questioning in relation to the abduction of Joshua David called ‘Bricks’ turned themselves into police on Friday morning, a senior police officer informed Kaieteur News.
The men were identified as 34-year-old Wayne Barker called ‘onnie’ of lot G Norton Street Lodge, 26-year-old Aaron Alleyne called ‘Cats’ of Lot 9 West La Penitence, 21-year-old Davantai Mars called ‘Sharkie’ of Lot 148 Middle Road, La Penitence and 32-year-old Damion Barlow called ‘Dangles’ of Lot 47 Norton Street, Wortmanville.
The two other men who were wanted, Osafo Peters and Alpha Poole, turned themselves into police on September 30, 2024.
The six suspects are accused of abducting David while he was purchasing food at the New Thriving Restaurant on Main Street, Georgetown on September 27, 2024.
Ever since his abduction, police have been searching for the abducted man. On Tuesday, they combed the Annandale Backlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD) with the assistance of drones but were unsuccessful.
Despite the outcome, police have maintained that they will continue to follow all leads as they do their best to find David.
On Monday, a video surfaced on social media showing David being abducted. He was surrounded by five persons, while in a scuffle. It was observed that during the scuffle, one of the men kicked David in a bid to have him cooperate. Thereafter, he was seen being pushed. It is unclear where he was taken.
Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the wanted men are connected to the recent drive-by shooting that killed 39-year-old Lawrence Wayne, known as ‘Boy Boy,’ and 40-year-old Anthony Havercome on D’Urban Street, Georgetown, on August 24, 2024.
To read more; https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2024/10/01/two-suspects-surrender-in-alleged-kidnapping-of-man-on-main-street/
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 05, 20242024 Caribbean Premier League Qualifier 2…GAW vs. BR Kaieteur Sports – A classy fifty from middle-order batsman Shai Hope mixed with a good spell from pacer Romario Shepherd took the Guyana...
Oct 05, 2024
Oct 05, 2024
Oct 05, 2024
Oct 05, 2024
Oct 05, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The issue of appointing someone to either act as or become the substantive Commissioner... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]