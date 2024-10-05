Four suspects wanted in relation to Main Street abduction of man surrender

Kaieteur News – Four men, who were wanted by police for questioning in relation to the abduction of Joshua David called ‘Bricks’ turned themselves into police on Friday morning, a senior police officer informed Kaieteur News.

The men were identified as 34-year-old Wayne Barker called ‘onnie’ of lot G Norton Street Lodge, 26-year-old Aaron Alleyne called ‘Cats’ of Lot 9 West La Penitence, 21-year-old Davantai Mars called ‘Sharkie’ of Lot 148 Middle Road, La Penitence and 32-year-old Damion Barlow called ‘Dangles’ of Lot 47 Norton Street, Wortmanville.

The two other men who were wanted, Osafo Peters and Alpha Poole, turned themselves into police on September 30, 2024.

The six suspects are accused of abducting David while he was purchasing food at the New Thriving Restaurant on Main Street, Georgetown on September 27, 2024.

Ever since his abduction, police have been searching for the abducted man. On Tuesday, they combed the Annandale Backlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD) with the assistance of drones but were unsuccessful.

Despite the outcome, police have maintained that they will continue to follow all leads as they do their best to find David.

On Monday, a video surfaced on social media showing David being abducted. He was surrounded by five persons, while in a scuffle. It was observed that during the scuffle, one of the men kicked David in a bid to have him cooperate. Thereafter, he was seen being pushed. It is unclear where he was taken.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the wanted men are connected to the recent drive-by shooting that killed 39-year-old Lawrence Wayne, known as ‘Boy Boy,’ and 40-year-old Anthony Havercome on D’Urban Street, Georgetown, on August 24, 2024.

