Madhoo, Fitzgerald to open CDLC 3rd & 4th qualifier campaign today

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese darts heroes Norman Madhoo and Sudesh Fitzgerald are poised to begin their campaign at the third and fourth qualifiers of the 2024 Championship Darts Latin America and Caribbean (CDLC) in Santiago, Chile. The competition, held at The Hotel Torremayor from October 4-6, will be a crucial step for both players as they aim to secure spots at the 2025 PDC World Championship.

Madhoo, a veteran of the sport and member of the Foreign Link Dart Club (FLDC), enters the qualifiers in top form, having won 36 of his 49 matches to clinch the top spot in the second card of this year’s qualifiers. His success has propelled him to the number one spot in the CDLC Two-Year Merit of Order rankings, and he will be eager to maintain that momentum. Darts fans will be watching closely to see how Madhoo approaches this key event, as his technique and mental fortitude have been hallmarks of his career.

Joining him is fellow Guyanese and FLDC club mate Sudesh Fitzgerald, currently ranked second in the CDLC rankings. Fitzgerald is no stranger to high-pressure environments, and he’ll be looking to elevate his game in Santiago to challenge Madhoo for the top spot. Both Madhoo and Fitzgerald ultimate aim to secure another PDC World Championship berth.

The stakes could not be higher, with the player leading the CDLC points table at the end of the year earning a coveted spot in the World Championship. Currently, Madhoo has amassed 66 points this year with an impressive record of 155 wins and 61 losses, while Fitzgerald is right behind with 58 points and 156 wins to his name.

The Guyana Darts Association and FLDC are rallying behind these two “sons of the soil,” hoping they can continue their form on the international stage. Madhoo and Fitzgerald are aiming not only to represent Guyana with pride but also to carve their place in the upper echelons of global darts.

As Qualifier Three and Four unfold, the spotlight will be on these two talented players as they battle for a shot at the biggest darts tournament in the world—the PDC World Championship, set to begin in December 2024.