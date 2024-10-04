LGC newly elected president, Anasha Ally outlines busy season

– Growth and competitions high on the agenda

Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of tournaments and growth, teeing off with the Brava Guyana Open Golf Tournament set for November 2–3. This event stands out as one of the most important fixtures on the club’s calendar.

Newly elected president Anasha Ally has unveiled a slate of activities planned for the upcoming months. In a recent interview, she reflected on the challenges and rewards of her new role while highlighting the significance of the Brava Guyana Open Golf Tournament 2024. “This event is a continuation of the club’s strong golfing legacy,” Ally stated.

Looking back on her first few months as president, Ally described the experience as both demanding and fulfilling. Though balancing the club’s leadership has been tough, she remains optimistic about the progress made and what’s ahead. “At times it’s been difficult, but with everyone’s support, it’s been encouraging and promising,” she said.

In addition to the Brava Guyana Open, the club is preparing for the Trophy Stall tournament this Saturday, followed by the Citizens Bank Golf Tournament in November.

Ally also shared her long-term vision for the club, revealing that a preliminary plan will be presented to a smaller committee in the coming weeks. She confirmed that preparations for the Brava Guyana Open are well underway and emphasized the need for early registration, with a deadline of October 19, 2024.

The tournament is expected to attract 80 to 90 participants.

After the Brava Guyana Open, MACORP will host their traditional event, and Ally hinted at another tournament is scheduled for the list of activities, this one sponsored by long-time club supporter Feroze Barakat.

Meanwhile, as she looks ahead, Ally reassured club members that her efforts are focused on making this year’s tournament the best yet, building on recent momentum. She candidly acknowledged the challenges of meeting the diverse needs of the club’s members but stressed the importance of community and collaboration in making Lusignan a “home away from home” for everyone.

With Ally’s leadership and vision, Lusignan Golf Club is poised for a successful season, grounded in preparation, member involvement, and long-term planning for a bright future.