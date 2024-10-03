Mustak XI to face Sunshine XI of Canada on tonight

Kaieteur Sports – Mustak XI of Wakenaam will take on Sunshine XI of Canada in a T20 softball fixture tonight at the Wakenaam Community Center ground, Good Success.

Mustak XI includes the likes of Mahase Ramnarine, Seon Venture, Zameer Zaman, Nokta Moses and Imran Khan.

Sunshine XI will have players such as Shaheed Gittens, Richard Latif, Anil Etwaroo, Altaf Ali, Anil Mahadeo and Patrick Rooplall.

Teams; Mustak XI– Mustak Mohamed, Mahesh Ramnarine, Seon Venture, Zameer Zaman, Leorayan Ramlakhan, Imran Khan, Bernard Lewis, Kamal Khan, Devendra Hansraj, Toshall Surujpaul and Ejaz Mohamed.

Sunshine XI- Anil Etwaroo , Khemraj Harinarine , Ryan dhoray , Altaf Ali , Anil Mahadeo , Patrick Rooplall , Shaheed Gittens , Richard Latiff , Imran Ali , Anil Ramotar and Brian Persaud. Action gets underway at 18:00hrs.