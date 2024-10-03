Guyana Karate Federation hosts Senior National Karate Championships

Latest update October 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 03, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Karate Federation held its 2024 National Senior Karate Championship at the
National Gymnasium on Sunday 29th September, 2024. Twenty – five (25) Karatekas participated, both male and female.
The event started at 11.00 hours and was deemed a success.
The competitors demonstrated excellent sportsmanship and camaraderie and competed fiercely as they were urged on by their supporters.
The event started with kata events, then the kumite. The organizers kept events flowing from kata to Kumite with action nonstop.
At the conclusion of the tournament, Guyana Karate Federation President, Shihan Amir Khouri 8th Dan, thanked the Director of Sports and the National Sports Commission for their contribution in assisting the GKF to have a successful championship.
Special thanks, was conveyed to the referees, judges, officials, parents, volunteers and supporters who contributed to making this event the success it was.
The official results for the championships are:
Individual Events
Female 14-17 Years – Kata Female 14-17 Years – Kumite
1st Isabella Ramlall 1st Tattieanna Appiah
2nd Annamary Holder 2nd Isabella Ramlall
3rd Annamary Holder
Male 14-17 Years– Kata Male 14-17 Years Kumite -55 Kg
1st Dmitri Cheong 1st Jeremy Hargobin
2nd J’ude Thompson 2nd Phillip Persaud
3rd Jeremy Hargobin 3rd Ethan Cheong
Male 14-17 Years – Kumite -68 Kg Male 14-17 Years – Kumite +68 Kg
1st Dmitri Cheong 1st Jordan Benjamin
2nd J’ude Thompson 2nd Ethan Cheong
Female Senior Kata Female Senior Kumite
1st Al’lure Thompson 1st Al’lure Thompson
2nd Alisha Moideen 2nd Keyshia Beaton
3rd Keyshia Beaton 3rd Alisha Moideen
4th Gunwattie Sirpaul
Male Senior Kata Male Senior Kumite – 67 Kg
1st Roger Peroune 1st Jade Thompson
2nd Keith Anthony Beaton 2nd Duane Peters
3rd J’ade Thompson
4th Balram Dass
Male – Senior Kumite -84 Kg Male Senior Kumite +84 Kg
1st Manzoor Ali 1st Keith Anthony Beaton
2nd Sequoya Shuman 2nd Orin Whittington
3rd Balram Dass 3rd Keith Keenan Beaton
4th Matthew Gurahoo
Male Senior Team Kata
1st Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo
2nd Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana
Male Senior Team Kumite
1st Guyana Wado-Ryu Karate Association
2nd Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana
3rd Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 03, 2024Kaieteur News – Popular business entity, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and a branch in Markham, Ontario, Canada, has thrown its support behind the upcoming Prime Minister’s Softball Cup which...
Oct 03, 2024
Oct 03, 2024
Oct 03, 2024
Oct 03, 2024
Oct 03, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Bridgetown Initiative is now parading its third iteration—“Bridgetown 3.0”. Out of this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]