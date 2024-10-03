Guyana Karate Federation hosts Senior National Karate Championships

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Karate Federation held its 2024 National Senior Karate Championship at the

National Gymnasium on Sunday 29th September, 2024. Twenty – five (25) Karatekas participated, both male and female.

The event started at 11.00 hours and was deemed a success.

The competitors demonstrated excellent sportsmanship and camaraderie and competed fiercely as they were urged on by their supporters.

The event started with kata events, then the kumite. The organizers kept events flowing from kata to Kumite with action nonstop.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Guyana Karate Federation President, Shihan Amir Khouri 8th Dan, thanked the Director of Sports and the National Sports Commission for their contribution in assisting the GKF to have a successful championship.

Special thanks, was conveyed to the referees, judges, officials, parents, volunteers and supporters who contributed to making this event the success it was.

The official results for the championships are:

Individual Events

Female 14-17 Years – Kata Female 14-17 Years – Kumite

1st Isabella Ramlall 1st Tattieanna Appiah

2nd Annamary Holder 2nd Isabella Ramlall

3rd Annamary Holder

Male 14-17 Years– Kata Male 14-17 Years Kumite -55 Kg

1st Dmitri Cheong 1st Jeremy Hargobin

2nd J’ude Thompson 2nd Phillip Persaud

3rd Jeremy Hargobin 3rd Ethan Cheong

Male 14-17 Years – Kumite -68 Kg Male 14-17 Years – Kumite +68 Kg

1st Dmitri Cheong 1st Jordan Benjamin

2nd J’ude Thompson 2nd Ethan Cheong

Female Senior Kata Female Senior Kumite

1st Al’lure Thompson 1st Al’lure Thompson

2nd Alisha Moideen 2nd Keyshia Beaton

3rd Keyshia Beaton 3rd Alisha Moideen

4th Gunwattie Sirpaul

Male Senior Kata Male Senior Kumite – 67 Kg

1st Roger Peroune 1st Jade Thompson

2nd Keith Anthony Beaton 2nd Duane Peters

3rd J’ade Thompson

4th Balram Dass

Male – Senior Kumite -84 Kg Male Senior Kumite +84 Kg

1st Manzoor Ali 1st Keith Anthony Beaton

2nd Sequoya Shuman 2nd Orin Whittington

3rd Balram Dass 3rd Keith Keenan Beaton

4th Matthew Gurahoo

Male Senior Team Kata

1st Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo

2nd Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana

Male Senior Team Kumite

1st Guyana Wado-Ryu Karate Association

2nd Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana

3rd Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo