Guyana Karate Federation hosts Senior National Karate Championships

Oct 03, 2024 Sports

The respective division champions display their prizes after the presentation.

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Karate Federation held its 2024 National Senior Karate Championship at the

National Gymnasium on Sunday 29th September, 2024. Twenty – five (25) Karatekas participated, both male and female.

The event started at 11.00 hours and was deemed a success.

The competitors demonstrated excellent sportsmanship and camaraderie and competed fiercely as they were urged on by their supporters.

The event started with kata events, then the kumite. The organizers kept events flowing from kata to Kumite with action nonstop.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Guyana Karate Federation President, Shihan Amir Khouri 8th Dan, thanked the Director of Sports and the National Sports Commission for their contribution in assisting the GKF to have a successful championship.

Special thanks, was conveyed to the referees, judges, officials, parents, volunteers and supporters who contributed to making this event the success it was.

The official results for the championships are:

Individual  Events

Female 14-17 Years – Kata               Female 14-17 Years – Kumite

1st Isabella Ramlall                              1st   Tattieanna Appiah

2nd Annamary Holder                                     2nd   Isabella Ramlall

3rd Annamary Holder

Male 14-17 Years– Kata                    Male 14-17 Years Kumite -55 Kg

1st Dmitri Cheong                               1st   Jeremy Hargobin

2nd J’ude Thompson                           2nd   Phillip Persaud

3rd Jeremy Hargobin                           3rd    Ethan Cheong

Male 14-17 Years – Kumite -68 Kg     Male 14-17 Years – Kumite +68 Kg

1st       Dmitri Cheong                            1st   Jordan Benjamin

2nd      J’ude Thompson                           2nd Ethan Cheong

Female Senior Kata                           Female Senior Kumite

1st Al’lure Thompson                           1st   Al’lure Thompson

2nd Alisha Moideen                             2nd   Keyshia Beaton

3rd Keyshia Beaton                              3rd    Alisha Moideen

4th Gunwattie Sirpaul

Male Senior Kata                                  Male Senior Kumite – 67 Kg

1st     Roger Peroune                            1st    Jade Thompson

2nd    Keith Anthony Beaton                2nd   Duane Peters

3rd    J’ade Thompson

4th     Balram Dass

Male – Senior Kumite -84 Kg             Male Senior Kumite +84 Kg

1st      Manzoor Ali                               1st     Keith Anthony Beaton

2nd     Sequoya Shuman                       2nd    Orin Whittington

3rd      Balram Dass                              3rd     Keith Keenan Beaton

4th      Matthew Gurahoo

Male Senior Team Kata      

1st      Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo

2nd    Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana

Male Senior Team Kumite  

1st     Guyana Wado-Ryu Karate Association

2nd     Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana

3rd      Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo

 

 

 

 

 

 

