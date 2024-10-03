Du Plessis, Charles power Kings into finals following rain interference

2024 Caribbean Premier League…

Kaieteur Sports – It was a delightful batting exhibition from St. Lucia Kings who kept the Guyana Amazon Warriors at bay by 15-runs following last night’s war at Providence.

Batting first Kings racked up an imposing 198-5, batting out their 20 overs after a belligerent opening stand of 124 between du Plessis who crunched 5 fours and three sixes in his innings of 57 off 36 balls.

Charles however, was more hostile towards the Amazon Warriors bowlers, racing to 79 from 45 after muscling 5 maximums and 8 fours.

Roston Chase and Tim Seifert scored 18 runs apiece, with South African David Wiese ending on 13 not out.

Spinner Mooen Ali led the Warriors bowling efforts with 2-24 while pacer Dwaine Pretorious suffered for his 2 wickets as he went for 51 with Shamar Joseph (1-28) the other wicket-taker.

It was a rare misfiring act from the Champs during their chase, which resulted in them posting 106-4.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (24) and his newest opening partner Keemo Paul (14) along with Shai Hope (27) were removed before causing further damage.

Shimron Hetmyer (37*) was ultra-aggressive, nailing 4 sixes before the rain stopped play in the 13th over with Guyana behind on the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method being the focal point.

Du Plessis and Charles rolled back the weeks to where they were among the top two opening pairs in the tournament, applying pressure during their boundary-filled partnership.

The Kings team 100 came in the 9th over, as Charles got to his half-century off 28 deliveries while his Captain’s milestone required just 34 balls.

Following their dismissals, Kings remaining batsmen did their best to help push their score as close as possible to the 200-mark.