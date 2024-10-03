Councillor suspended from duties at NA Town Council over misconduct concerns

Kaieteur News – Councillor Carol Trim-Bagot from the New Amsterdam Town Council was suspended from her duties on Monday due to alleged misconduct concerns.

This was confirmed by a statement released to the media by the council. According to the release, the decision to suspend Trim-Bagot was taken decisively by the passing of a motion to have her suspension effective immediately. “This decision was made in accordance with the standing order and rules of the Council, specifically Cap. 28:01 Standing Order 9(h), which provides the framework for maintaining decorum and respect within our governing body,” the statement said.

The council said the motion which should not be taken lightly comes after the councillor has continuously exhibited behaviour which her colleagues deemed as unacceptable. “There have been a number of instances over the last few months where she even displayed a lack of respect for the mayor and the other councillors as well,” the statement read.

The Mayor, Wainwright McIntosh in the statement said that such behaviour undermines the essential collaborative spirit which is critical for good governance hence it threatens to bring the council’s esteemed work to “public disrepute.”

The council he said has a commitment to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity and as such, it is important for all members to engage in “constructive dialogue and work collaboratively towards the betterment of our township.”

Furthermore, “The actions of Councilors Trim-Bagot have consistently disrupted this process, leading to a breakdown in communication and cooperation among Council members. The decision to suspend Councilors Trim-Bagot is intended to serve as a reminder of the responsibilities that come with public office. Elected officials are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values of our community and the trust placed in them by the citizens of New Amsterdam,” McIntosh said.

The council is of the belief that the suspension will provide the opportunity for Trim-Bagot look back at and reassess the approach to her role within the council as the Mayor and Town Council remains dedicated to serving the residents of New Amsterdam with transparency and accountability.

The concern of the councillor who voted against the suspension was noted, however, the council put it on record that the action is not unlawful neither was it taken from a place of ill will or malice. “It is a requirement for all members to act in a manner befitting of the organization as each one of them is seen as a role model for the future generations.”

Additionally, “The Council also notes the Councillor’s posture to use the Council’s Chambers to make vile, lewd, derogatory, slanderous and defamatory comments against other Councillors utilizing her immunity for things said within the hallowed walls of the Council Chambers to avoid her from being sued, for her comments made within the Council’s Chambers, such abuse of the Council should never be tolerated, as it sets a bad and dangerous precedence.”

It is important to note that suspending a member is not new and the parliament has suspended members before for actions deemed as misconduct. It should be noted that this decision was taken in this same context and all tenants of democracy were observed when the motion was moved. Robust debate was allowed by the chairman before it was out to the council to make the final decision to say that the Councilor was consistently in misconduct. “We will continue to prioritize the interests of our community and work diligently to ensure that our Council operates in a manner that is respectful, productive, and focused on the needs of our constituents. We appreciate the understanding and support of the public during this time. The Council is committed to moving forward in a positive direction and will continue to keep the township and the wider community informed of any developments,” the statement concluded.