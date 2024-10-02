World Aquatics approves Delroy Tyrrell’s Nationality switch to represent Guyana

Latest update October 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In a significant development for Guyanese swimming, World Aquatics has officially approved the request for swimmer Delroy Tyrrell to switch his sports nationality from Trinidad and Tobago to Guyana.
Tyrrell, born on October 31, 2002 in Guyana, will now be eligible to represent Guyana in international competitions starting from September 30, 2024.
The process for Tyrrell’s switch was initiated by his father and the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA).
After thorough examination, World Aquatics confirmed the approval, marking the end of a prolonged journey for Tyrrell and his family.
Tyrrell, who had previously represented Trinidad and Tobago, had faced delays due to administrative missteps by GASA, raising concerns from his family regarding the association’s handling of the case.
Despite the setbacks, Tyrrell’s father maintained hope that his son would soon compete for Guyana.
The switch positions Tyrrell as a valuable asset for Guyana’s swimming team, especially in regional and international events.
The decision has also put a spotlight on GASA’s administrative challenges, with World Aquatics issuing a firm deadline earlier this year for necessary submissions.
As the dust settles on this issue, both Guyanese swimming enthusiasts and international observers will be keen to see how this promising athlete progresses on his new path with GASA.
