Lights go out at Guyana National Stadium during crucial CPL eliminator match

Oct 02, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In what has been described as a global embarrassment, a power outage affecting three light towers forced an unfortunate end to the Caribbean Premier League’s (CPL) eliminator match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals at the Guyana National Stadium.
While there have been has power outages in the past during CPL matches, at venues like Queen’s Park Oval (Trinidad and Tobago), Warner Park (St Kitts and Nevis), and Sabina Park (Jamaica), this incident marked the first time such an issue occurred at a critical stage of the tournament.
President Irfaan Ali was present at the venue during the nearly three-hour delay.
