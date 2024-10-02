Guyanese can now travel to BVI without visa

Latest update October 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2024 News
Guyanese can now travel to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) without a visa.
Premier of BVI, Dr. Natalio Wheatley, announced the new development at a press conference on Monday, highlighting that this move will strengthen the relationship between the BVI and the Caribbean region.
“This step strengthens the bond between our countries and the region, facilitating greater ease in travel, trade, tourism and investments. It underscores our shared vision of regional cooperation and opens new opportunities for people to people exchange,” he noted.
Dr. Wheatley highlighted that the BVI is presently working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) geared towards fortifying the relationship between the two countries.
Dr. Wheatley disclosed in February that talks had advanced to the point of potentially signing a MoU for visa-free travel between the two nations. Although the cabinet decision has been made and implementation is expected to be swift, Dr. Wheatley noted that further discussions with the BVI’s immigration department and the Ministry for Tourism, Culture, and Sustainable Development are still required before the agreement is finalized. More than 1,000 Guyanese currently reside in BVI. (DPI)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 02, 2024Kaieteur Sports – In what has been described as a global embarrassment, a power outage affecting three light towers forced an unfortunate end to the Caribbean Premier League’s (CPL)...
Oct 02, 2024
Oct 02, 2024
Oct 02, 2024
Oct 02, 2024
Oct 02, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The Bridgetown Initiative, a neatly packaged solution to the world’s three interconnected... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]