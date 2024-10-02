Latest update October 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyanese can now travel to BVI without visa

Oct 02, 2024 News

Guyanese can now travel to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) without a visa.

Premier of BVI, Dr. Natalio Wheatley, announced the new development at a press conference on Monday, highlighting that this move will strengthen the relationship between the BVI and the Caribbean region.

“This step strengthens the bond between our countries and the region, facilitating greater ease in travel, trade, tourism and investments. It underscores our shared vision of regional cooperation and opens new opportunities for people to people exchange,” he noted.

Dr. Wheatley highlighted that the BVI is presently working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) geared towards fortifying the relationship between the two countries.

Dr. Wheatley disclosed in February that talks had advanced to the point of potentially signing a MoU for visa-free travel between the two nations. Although the cabinet decision has been made and implementation is expected to be swift, Dr. Wheatley noted that further discussions with the BVI’s immigration department and the Ministry for Tourism, Culture, and Sustainable Development are still required before the agreement is finalized. More than 1,000 Guyanese currently reside in BVI. (DPI)

 

