Akawini win maiden T/20 title

Kaieteur Sports – Disappointment gripped the Karawab Camp as their team tasted defeat, failing to lift the Inaugural sponsored A&S General Store and Gaulin Supermarket T/20 cricket title played on Sunday, 29th September, 2024 at the Macaseema Community Ground, Upper Pomeroon River. Akawini emerged as the inaugural champions after beating Karawab by 2 runs in the final. This was Akawini’s first title in a sponsored T/20 cricket competition.

Chasing 89 to get in 10 overs, Karawab stumbled to 87 for 7 before their quota of 10 overs expired leaving them agonizingly 2 runs short, as their number 8 and 9 batters failed to get the 12 runs needed in the final over. Ryan Tang 21 (1×6 & 2x4s), and Wayne Holder 18 (1×6 & 2x4s) gave the team a positive start in their run chase, but when the two were dismissed in the seventh over, the other batters could not hold their nerve, which cost them the game and title.

Roy John took 2 for 21 off his 2 overs, while skipper David Wilson had 2 for 13 off 2 overs, being the principal wicket takers for Akawini Sports.

Earlier, Akawini Sports were inserted to take first strike after losing the toss under brilliant sunshine in front of a very vocal crowd as people came out in large numbers to witness the matches.

Their batters were able to put together 88 for 6 off their 10 overs which was reduced from 20 per side due to time. Skipper and present Toshao of Akawini, David Wilson, top scored for his team with 18, decorated with one maximum and two boundaries.

He was well supported by Imtiaz Wilson and Garfield Williams who each made 14.

Bowling for the host, Ryan Tang took 2 for 11 off his 2 overs, while Azel Lewis took 2 for 19 off 2 overs.

Kaieteur Sports – Meanwhile, Macaseema Sports Club copped the 3rd place position, after they lost to Akawini by 4 wickets in their opening match. Batting first Macasseema Sports batters put together 74 before being all out in 10 overs with Sevon Bess 14 and Ray Williams 13 being the top scorers. While David Wilson 2 for 16 being the main wicket taker bowling for Akawini. In reply Akawini batters reached 79 for 6 off 7 overs. Leon Thomas and Brian Narine each took two wickets for Macaseema Sports.

At the short presentation ceremony Ryan Tang was adjudged Man of the Match in the finals for his top score of 21 and returned with bowling figures of 2 for 11 off 2 overs. Macaseema Sports skipper Mozam Ghanie received the 3rd place trophy plus $50,000 cash, skipper of Karawab, Kenneth DeAgrella received the runners up trophy plus $100,000 cash, while the winning captain of Akawini Sports, David Wilson, lifted the winner’s trophy and collected the top cash prize of $150,000.

Representative of the Adamantium Holdings Inc., Mr. Shawn Marks thanked the teams for their participation and the positive response they have shown towards the competition. He also thanked the spectators for coming out in their large numbers to support their respective teams, adding that without them the day event would not have been a success.

General Manager of the A&S General Store, and Gaulin Supermarket, Charity, Essequibo, Mr. Eric Gomes said the Company has decided to make it an annual event, and hopes that next year will see the participation of Kabakaburi. He said the decision was to have it for two days, but the Kabakaburi Sports couldn’t make it due to circumstances beyond their control, as such it had to be a one day event.

Captains of the three teams also thanked Mr. Alfro Alphonso for coming on board to sponsor the competition, adding that there should be more of such competitions in the future. Skipper of the winning team Mr. Wilson said the cash prize they won will be used to purchase cricket gear for the club, so that they can improve their game, and be more prepared for future competitions.