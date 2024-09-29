Five men wanted for abduction

Kaieteur News – Five persons are wanted in relation to the abduction of Joshua David, also known as ‘Bricks’ on September 27, 2024 at Main Street, Georgetown.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday issued wanted bulletins for Aaron Allyene also known as ‘Cats’, Alpha Poole, Wayne Barker, Dwayne Griffith, and Osafo Peters also known as ‘Saddest’.

Police reported that Allyene’s last known address is West Ruimveldt, Poole at Lot 127 D’Aguiar Park, Barker at Lot ‘G’ Norton Street, Lodge, Griffith at Lot 68 William Street, Kitty, and Peters at William Street, Kitty.

Kaieteur News understands that the wanted men are connected to the drive-by shooting that killed 39-year-old Lawrence Wayne, known as ‘Boy Boy,’ and 40-year-old Anthony Havercome on D’Urban Street, Georgetown, on August 24, 2024.

This publication reported that 25-year-old Travis Ceres, a vendor from East La Penitence, 38-year-old Teon Allen of Sophia, 31-year-old Stanley Matthews, a labourer of Sophia, 33-year-old Destra Authur, another vendor and a resident of East La Penitence and Lloyd Roberts, a miner of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were all hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Ceres sustained a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, while Allen, who is no stranger to the law, was shot in his shoulder. Matthews received two gunshot wounds, one to the left hand and another in the left thigh. Additionally, Authur was shot in the left leg while Wayne was shot in his right thigh and hand.

Detectives learned that the victims might have been attending an “All Black Party” at V’s Flavour Delight, located at 23 D’Urban Street, Lodge. At around 05:00hrs on Saturday, police closed off the party but some persons continued to consume alcohol in front of the location.

The host of the event, Keon Aaron said that he was checking off his bar when he heard several gunshots. While finding out where it came from, he reportedly saw a black car speeding in the western direction from the location. He then saw several bloodied individuals being placed in vehicles and being rushed away to the city hospital.

Ranks subsequently made checks at the GPHC where they learned that several persons were shot and one of them killed during a shooting at the location. The police subsequently located the car believed to have been used in the shooting. It was found parked on the eastern carriageway of Manatee Place, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. “The vehicle was processed and photographed by the CID team, and eleven 9mm spent shells, along with one .223 spent shell, were found in the front and back seats of the car,” police said while adding that “two suspected bullet holes were seen in the lower right back passenger door, and what appears to be a graze from a bullet to the left side back just above the gas tank.”

Police were able to contact the owner of the vehicle, 33-year-old Coleen Burrowes, a businesswoman. She told investigators that the car was stolen from her around 04:00hrs on Saturday by two men on a XR-Honda motorcycle at Victor and D’Urban Streets, Georgetown.

The woman claimed that she was in the company of her cousin in the car and had stopped the vehicle there to urinate when the men rode up to her. Burrowes related that the pillion rider dismounted the motorcycle, and pointed a gun at her while demanding that she give them the car. Fearful for her life, she, along with the other occupants of the car exited the car, and the armed man entered and drove it away while his accomplice followed behind on the motorcycle. A report was made to the East La Penitence Police Station.

Nevertheless, the three men who are wanted in relation to the murder of Wayne and Havercome were identified as, 18-year-old Omalie Vieira, whose last known address is at Lot 47 Princess, Lodge Georgetown, 31-year-old Keron Hinds, whose last known addresses are at Lot 4 Smyth Street, Werk-en-Rust Georgetown and 134 E 59th Street, Brooklyn, New York, and 30-year-old Dominique Darrel Osborne, whose last known addresses are Lot 44 Princess Street, Lodge, Georgetown and 196 E 51st Street, Brooklyn, New York.

Police are asking persons who have seen or have information about the whereabouts of the trio to make contact with the police on telephone numbers 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 226-3405, 225-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, Hinds and Osborne recently alleged that they are being framed by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), who are allegedly being paid by drug dealers to get them.

To read more; https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2024/09/17/men-wanted-for-durban-st-drive-by-killings-claim-they-are-being-framed-by-police/.