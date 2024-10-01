Latest update October 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

One house destroyed, three others damaged

Oct 01, 2024 News

…as fire sweeps through sections of Hadfield Street

A completely destroyed Hadfield Street house.

Kaieteur News – A house was destroyed completely and three others damaged after a pile of garbage was maliciously set and left unattended at SS Hadfield Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown on Friday.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Monday reported that the fire quickly spread from the rubbish heap to a nearby single-storey wooden house owned by 60-year-old Nigel Berkshire, who lived there with 68-year-old Terrence Moore.

The structure was destroyed completely, leaving both men homeless. “The fire was maliciously set in a pile of rubbish that was left unattended and quickly spread to the building, causing the structure to ignite,” GFS said.

Three adjacent houses were damaged.

One of the houses owned by Elliot and Tenisha Berkshire, suffered significant damage, while the second house owned by Maurice (surname not provided) suffered minor damage. The third house owned by Robert Ross and occupied by Sharmin Mustapha, experienced minor damage with a number of louvre window panes being damaged as a result of the intense heat. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before the houses were destroyed.

The Fire Service said that after it received a distress call at 16:08 hrs, multiple water tenders and firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Water Tenders #95 and #118, along with seven firefighters led by Section Leader Sparman and Leading Fireman Henry, arrived at 16:10hrs.

The fire units contained a total of 19,274 liters of water, which was utilized in the initial firefighting efforts until an open water source was found. Firefighters initially deployed two jets from light pump #A7 and Water Tender #118 to fully extinguish the fire.

