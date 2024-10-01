Exclusive tourism operator Abercrombie & Kent set to enter Guyana’s market

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s tourism sector is set to receive yet another boost with the addition of exclusive tourism operator Abercrombie & Kent to the local market.

This was announced by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on his Facebook page. The president met with the founder and Chairman Emeritus of Abercrombie & Kent, Geoffrey Kent on Saturday.

Kent was joined by local Wilderness Explorer Toney Thorne, while President Ali was accompanied by Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond, Guyana’s High Commissioner to London, Rajendra Singh, and Director of Presidential Affairs Marcia Nadir-Sharma.

Abercrombie and Kent is a renowned luxury travel company that specialises in crafting unique and enjoyable travel experiences. They offer a wide range of high-end travel options, emphasising a commitment to sustainable tourism.

The introduction of this renowned operator into Guyana’s market highlights the country’s growing tourism appeal and underscores the confidence that international businesses have in the stability and growth potential of the economy. President Ali has been a consistent advocate for the advancement of Guyana’s tourism sector, urging large-scale tourism investors and operators to seize the opportunities it presents. The government has also been investing in boosting Guyana’s eco-tourism industry, combining modern amenities with natural beauty. These investments help to build the country’s already impressive repertoire of distinctive sights and tourism experiences.

The president has emphasised that increased private sector investment will further propel this growth. A premium opportunity for expanded partnerships presents itself in the upcoming International Business Conference (IBC), which is focused on streamlining the ease of doing business and facilitating investments between international companies and Guyana.

The conference will be held from October 15 to 17, and will be co-hosted by the Suriname- Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC) and the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA).