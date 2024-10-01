Captains poised, eager ahead of qualifiers – Tahir lauds Guyanese fans, promises to keep title home

2024 Caribbean Premier League…

Kaieteur Sports – The final four Captains of the remaining teams said each respective camp is upbeat and ready for their most important battle yet, with the road to the 2024 finals looking more intense than ever.

During yesterday’s Captain’s session Trinbago Knight Riders Kieron Pollard, Barbados Royals Rovman Powell, St. Lucia Kings Faf du Plessis and defending Champs, Amazon Warriors’ Imran Tahir, acknowledged the crucial phase ahead for each team as they look to charter a course to finals.

Pollard said his team is in good spirits, adding that qualification is a step in the right direction for TKR as the play the Kings in a crucial eliminator tonight at Providence.

The hard-hitting batsman said despite injuries, he’s looking forward to what is considered the most important part which is the tournament; the qualifiers/eliminators.

Regarding the success of the Kings, skipper du Plessis said making the semi’s, then finishing among the top two teams is a huge achievement.

The South African added that he was proud of the team’s success and form, especially in the last six games, adding that a shift to night action is good, making for a cooler mood following a few intense day matches.

Meanwhile, the Warriors, who lost just one game at home are still the favorites to win, especially with the remaining leg being played in their backyard.

Speaking on the Champs recent run and their momentum, the ageless Tahir said the home crowd in Guyana is arguably one of the most important factors behind the teams successful showing on the road and especially at home.

“We had a good start from Antigua now Guyana and we are grateful for crowd support” Tahir said. The leg-spinner pointed out that the Warriors have ticked a few boxes of things they needed to get done, with playing brand cricket during crunch time, while showing character were among the goals.

With Guyana playing the Kings in Wednesday’s qualifier, Tahir said he was looking forward to a good battle as the Warriors have done well to gel as a team, part of the catalyst which pushed them to win the title last year.

He believes that the Warriors can replicate similar actions to that of last year, as he promised the Guyanese fanbase to defend their title and make them proud for yet another season. (C.R)