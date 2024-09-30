Pooran’s fiery ton stuns Warriors as TKR claim massive 74-run win – GAW finishes atop the table

Kaieteur Sports – Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) upset defending champs Guyana Amazon Warriors by a whopping 74-run margin last night, after a mind-boggling hundred from Nicholas Pooran, coupled with a barrage of wickets between spinner Waqar Salamakheil and fast-bowler Terrance Hinds, silencing a capacity crowd at Providence.

Pooran scorched the Warriors on their home ground, amid thousands of fans, shaking the monkey off his bat as he finally converted one of his three 90-plus scores to a ton this season.

The left-hander smoked 8 maximums and 9 fours as he lit up Providence with his clean strokeplay which saw him race to 101 off 59 balls, adding a whopping second wicket stand of 153 with England’s Jason Roy (34).

Keacy Carty kept TKR’s innings ticking after the dismissal of Pooran, hitting a vital 27 off 13 (3×4 1×6), while Captain Kieron Pollard ended on 19 off 13 (2×4 1×6).

Warriors ace pacer Shamar Joseph led with 3-50, despite being a bit expensive, managed to provide a bit of spark for the Guyanese crowd, with a wicket each coming from Dwaine Pretorius (1-33) and Imran Tahir (1-29).

The Warriors’ chase featured several obstacles, none more than the leg-spinner Salamakheil (3-26) who was the boogeyman for Guyana, who at one point lost 3 wickets in the space of 4 balls.

His partner in crime, Hinds (3-17) had a great spell, with inroads being made by young seamer Nathan Edwards (3-19) and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (1-24).

Warriors opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (36) looked good before his countryman Salamakheil removed him while Hosein trapped his West Indies teammate Shai Hope LBW for 28, finishing as the two main scorers.

Salamakheil removed Shimron Hetmyer (9) and Gurbaz before Keemo Paul (1) was pinned leg before wicket by Hinds and got into the action, as the pair stifled the champs, despite resistance from Gudakesh Motie (26*) and Tahir (20).

Pooran controlled the entire innings after the early loss of Shaqkere Parris (0), finding a suitable partner in Roy, who helped repair the innings.

TKR brought up their 150 in the 14th over, as Pooran reached his half-century off 22 balls, with his first century of the season requiring a mere 57 deliveries for his milestone; leaving Carty and Pollard to push TKR over the 200 mark. (C.Ross)