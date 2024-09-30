Man fined for slapping woman, possession of narcotics

Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old miner was fined the sum of $40,000 on Friday for possession of narcotics and assault.

A report from a woman had led police to discover 23.4 grams of marijuana on the man at Port Kaituma Waterfront, North West District (NWD). The accused, Daniel Rodrigues, made his first court appearance virtually from the Port Kaituma Police Station, before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court, where the charges were read to him.

Rodrigues pleaded guilty to the assault and possession of narcotics charge.

Considering his plea, the magistrate imposed a fine of $20,000 on each charge for Rodrigues. Failure to pay will result in imprisonment. Police reported that on Wednesday at 20:20h, the 22-year-old woman and Rodrigues were at Port Kaituma Waterfront, consuming alcohol, when the woman reportedly left to go visit her sister. Police said in the report that this move by the woman angered Rodrigues. He later dealt her several slaps to the face. As a result, she lodged a report at the Port Kaituma Police Station. Shortly after police arrested Rodrigues and found on him 27 zip-lock bags containing cannabis, which when weighed amounted to 23.4 grams.