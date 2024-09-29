Rampant Warriors maul Kings by 35 runs …Hetmyer, Hope & spinners inspire 4th consecutive win

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League…

Kaieteur Sports – It was a clinical 35-run trouncing at the hands of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who made light work of the number one ranked St. Lucia Kings thanks to fifties from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope, coupled with 6 wickets from their spinners, yesterday, at Providence in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.

The champs surged to the top of the points table ahead of tonight’s grand battle against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

Hetmyer and Hope replayed their innings from the previous game, adding 85 runs for the 3rd wicket which inevitably propelled the Warriors to 207-7 after 20 overs expired.

Fast-bowlers Alzarri Joseph (2-39) and David Wiese (3-43) alongside leading wicket-taker in spinner Noor Ahmad (2-26), kept the Kings bowling together.

After finding form recently, Hope continued his batting uprise by hitting five sixes and a pair of fours, racing to 56 off 31 balls to complete his second successive half-century.

The Guyanese left-hander and match MVP Hetmyer, the Warriors leading scorer, maintained his immaculate form by smashing 9 fours and a six on his way to 58 from just 30 deliveries.

Amazon Warriors openers Azam Khan (26) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26) set the tone for Guyana as they matched each other shot for shot before losing their way to the likes of Wiese and Ahamd.

All-rounder Romario Shepherd kept his moniker as finisher alive, romping to 24 off 16 with three fours, helping his team over the 200-run mark.

The Warriors star-studded bowling attack then feasted on the Kings batsmen, minus Captain Faf du Plessis, who carried his bat deep into the innings with a classy, unbeaten 59-ball 92* (7×4 5 x 6), easily missing out on a ton.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (2-27), Imran Tahir (2-17), Mooen Ali (2-20) and Junior Sinclair (1-31) were magical as usual, ensuring that apart from du Plessis, only Johnson Charles (12), Ackeem Auguste (12) and Wiese (14) made it to double figures.

Joseph returned to partner a cramp-ridden du Plessis after a dramatic collapse, scoring 25 not out with a four and two maximums; ending as the last men standing following a spellbinding show by the Warriors spinners. (C. Ross)