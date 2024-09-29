Miss Amerindian Heritage pageant to culminate heritage month festivities

Kaieteur News – The Miss Amerindian Heritage pageant set to take place on Monday at the National Cultural Centre will culminate the festivities for Amerindian Heritage Month.

Ten Indigenous beauties from each of the country’s ten administrative Regions are set to grace the stage in a showcase of talent, grit and cultural fortitude.

Weeks leading up to the finale, the delegates participated in various regional pageants hosted by their respective villages.

During the regional competition, one delegate was crowned to compete in the Miss Amerindian Heritage pageant 2024.

On Monday, the ten delegates will compete in various segments including traditional wear, talent piece, and an evening gown segment.

The much-anticipated event hosted by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs is held every two years and serves as a platform for empowerment of young Amerindian women.

According to information released by the Amerindian Ministry recently, the delegate from Barima-Waini area is 20-year-old Arinna Williams, who hails from Kwebana Village in Region One.

Williams who is a proud descendant of the Carib tribe, is currently a teacher within the Ministry of Education who is awaiting her results from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) training programme.

Region Two’s representative, more specifically the delegate selected from the beautiful Amerindian settlement of Capoey is 21-year-old Jennel Henry.

Henry is a current student at the CPCE and is pursuing an Associate Degree in Primary Education. She is also the youngest elected councillor in her village and serves as the Village Council secretary.

Hailing from Santa/ Aratak Mission, the only Amerindian Village in Region Three is Natasha Neblett. According to the ministry, Neblett is a survivor of domestic violence and has transformed her personal struggles into a powerful advocacy platform, focusing on enhancing education and bringing awareness about domestic violence among youths.

Representing Region Four – Demerara/Mahaica is 20-year-old O’statia Simon who hails from St. Cuthbert’s Mission/ Pakuri. This proud Arawak beauty recently completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Management from the University of Guyana and is said to be making a meaningful impact at Giving Health to Kids (GHTK) organisation.

Competing alongside Simon is another Arawak descendant; 21-year-old Marcelina Budburgh who is representing the only Amerindian community in Region Five, called Moraikobai.

Budburgh, a lover for nature is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry at the University of Guyana.

Neighbouring Orealla, Region Six representative is Shania Peneux. Peneux who is a strong advocate for promoting eco-tourism is currently a teacher at the Orealla Nursery School and a trainee at CPCE.

It was revealed by the Amerindian Ministry that representing the Cuyuni-Mazaruni area is Sylvany Robertson of Paruima Village. Having completed her secondary education at Christ Church Secondary, Robertson is currently a third-year student at the University of Guyana specializing in Microbiology.

Hailing from Monkey Mountain Village and representing Region Eight is Sandra Edwards. This 21-year-old who aims to become a medical speech and lanagauge therapist is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Health at the Texila American University.

Representing Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo on Monday is the Macushi descendant Noreen Alfred. This 22-year-old was born in Aishalton Village and is presently pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering and Project Management through the Government’s GOAL Scholarship Programme.

Joining her on centre stage is 20-year-old Andrena Stoby, a Lokono beauty who hails from River’s View Village, Region 10. Stoby who has a deep appreciation for her cultural roots is a Registered Nursing Assistant who has plans of advancing her medical profession in the future.

Looking forward to see who takes home the title of queen, patrons can secure their tickets at the National Cultural Centre. Tickets are on sale as follow, Auditorium front -$5,000; Auditorium rear – $3,000; and Balcony – $2,500.

This year’s Amerindian Heritage Month was held under the theme: “Many Voices, One Song. Celebrating Amerindian Heritage 2024.”