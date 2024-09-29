Jaramillo’s brilliance propels Nations to 5 – 1 victory over GIA

Courts Optical Pee Wee U11 Football Tournament 2024…

Kaieteur Sports – In a thrilling second round of the 11th Annual Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 School’s Football Championship, several schools secured significant victories on Saturday at the Ministry of Education Ground.

The tournament, organised by Petra Organisation, saw standout performances, including Raphael Fredericks from Tapakuma Primary, who delivered a hat-trick in a commanding 5-0 victory over Anns Grove Primary. Reneica Williams and Jordan Benjamin added to the scoreboard, making it a memorable day for Tapakuma, with Anns Grove unable to respond.

St John the Baptist continued their strong form, adding a second win to their record with a 4-1 triumph over St Gabriel’s Primary. Kriston Chandler shone with a brace, bringing his tally to five for the tournament, while Alex Person and Joel DeAndrede netted a goal each to secure the victory.

In another decisive match, Belladrum Primary outclassed Redeemer Primary in a 5-0 win. Nemaul Wilson led the charge with two goals, and teammates Javell Fraser, Runako Trotman, and Kenroy Gordon each added one to complete the rout.

Nations demonstrated their dominance with a 5-1 win over Georgetown International Academy (GIA), thanks to a spectacular five-goal performance by Juan Jaramillo, sealing the match and lifting his side to an impressive victory.

Den Amstel Primary’s Kester Jacobs continued his strong showing in the tournament, scoring a hat-trick to secure a comfortable 5-0 win against Golden Grove Primary. Andrew Robin added two goals to further cement their victory.

Meanwhile, Marian Academy’s Joshua Johnson recorded his first hat-trick of the tournament in a 5-0 win over Colaaco Primary. His teammate, Christiano Larose, also scored twice to contribute to the commanding result.

In other results; Santa Rosa Primary kept a clean sheet against North Georgetown Primary by winning 3-0. Batavia Primary drew with West Ruimveldt 1-1, Enterprise Primary also featured in a goalless draw against Rosignol Primary. Smith Memorial edged out F.E. Pollard Primary 1-0. St Pius Primary, with goals from Roy Cossou (1), Jovaine Wright (2), and Aleem Young (1), defeated Winfer Garden Primary 4-1. Genesis Primary narrowly defeated Timehri Primary 1-0. St Mary’s Primary triumphed over Tucville Primary 2-1, with both goals from Deqaucy Paul, and Stella Marris Primary also secured a 3-1 victory over Pataro Primary Clyde Jacobs was unstoppable with his three goals as they made strong statement to wrap up round #2.

The tournament, supported by Unicomer Guyana Inc. through the Courts Optical brand, also receives backing from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, MVP Sports, Sterling Products Limited, and Stena Drilling, as it heads into the highly anticipated third round.