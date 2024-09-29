Latest update September 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Gold Miner nabbed with unlicensed firearm and ammo

Sep 29, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old gold miner was arrested on Friday after being caught with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at Five Stage Backdam, North West District, Region One.

firearm found in gold miner’s haversack

The arrest took place during enforcement duties conducted by ranks from the Tactical Service Unit (TSU), who had received information leading them to stop David Phillips, a resident of Fitzburg, Port Kaituma.

Phillips was driving a Hilux pick-up truck bearing registration number #GJJ 9916, with two other gold miners, Allan John and Kester Peters, as passengers.

According to police reports, a sergeant in charge approached the vehicle and informed the occupants of their intent to conduct a search. During the search, Phillips identified a haversack as belonging to him. That haversack contained a 9mm pistol, a magazine, and six live rounds of ammunition.

When questioned about his firearm licence, Phillips responded negatively. Upon being informed of the offence, he stated, “Boss man, this is backdam; I got this gun for my personal protection.”

He was then cautioned and made aware of his rights, after which he chose to remain silent.

Upon further inspection, police noticed that the firearm’s serial number and maker’s mark had been filed off. Phillips, along with the unlicensed firearm and ammunition, was taken to the Matthews Ridge Police Station and later transferred to the Port Kaituma Police Station, where he is currently in custody and assisting with the investigation.

