Olympic Kremlin set to race at Mouttet Mile in Jamaica

– Slingerz Stables owner excited

Kaieteur Sports – Olympic Kremlin, a standout from the renowned Slingerz Stable, is set to make history as the first horse from Guyana to compete in the prestigious Mouttet Mile in Jamaica, scheduled for December 7.

The seven-year-old chestnut horse, who has already secured major victories by winning both the Guyana Cup and the President’s Cup, will be ridden by the skilled Brazilian jockey Acedenir Gulart.

Bred in Brazil, Olympic Kremlin comes from an impressive bloodline.

Sired by the Japanese stallion Agnes Gold and out of Sweet Lemonade, a mare sired by the celebrated Lemon Drop Kid, the horse boasts a lineage synonymous with speed, endurance, and competitive spirit.

These qualities have helped Olympic Kremlin amass close to US$90,000 in earnings, having claimed five wins in his home country prior to joining Slingerz Stables.

The horse’s owner, Javed Ali, confirmed Olympic Kremlin’s participation in the Mouttet Mile, which is regarded as one of the Caribbean’s premier horse racing events.

Ali, an ambitious figure in regional horse racing, expressed his excitement and highlighted his vision of elevating his stable to one of the top in the Caribbean.

He has seamlessly integrated his operation into the broader Slingerz family, which has become a brand of excellence not just in sports, but also in entertainment.

Ali’s involvement in horse racing is only one facet of the broader Slingerz success story.

The Slingerz family brand is also synonymous with Slingerz Football Club, the one-time Elite League champion in Guyana, and Slingerz Family Sound System, which has established itself as a powerhouse in Caribbean entertainment.

Additionally, the Slingerz Record label has worked with several top-tier artistes across the region, solidifying the Slingerz’ imprint on the Caribbean music scene. This blend of sport, music, and business exemplifies the diverse portfolio Ali is building, underscored by his passion for excellence across multiple fields.

Ali sees Olympic Kremlin’s participation in the Mouttet Mile as not just a personal achievement, but also a victory for horse racing in Guyana.

According to him the event will draw international attention to Guyana’s growing presence in the sport and may inspire local horse owners to broaden their ambitions.

Ali said he hopes to demonstrate that Guyana is home to horses of exceptional quality, capable of competing at the highest levels on the regional stage.

In preparation for the Mouttet Mile, Olympic Kremlin will be trained by the experienced Jamaican trainer Al Brown while in Jamaica.

However, Ali’s horse also benefits from a robust and diverse training team, which includes Florida-based Jamaican trainer Zarie Ricketts and Trinidadian trainer Jon O’Brien.

Ali pointed out, that the Mouttet Mile could mark the beginning of a new era for the sport in the country, with Slingerz Stables leading the charge.