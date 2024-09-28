Latest update September 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Excitement builds as Round 2 of Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Football kicks off

Sep 28, 2024 Sports

– 14 exciting clashes set for today’s action

Kaieteur Sports – The second round of the Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament, organised by the Petra Organisation, is set to kick off today at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

A snippet of last Saturday’s action between GIA and Marian Academy.

Following last Saturday’s thrilling opening matches, which saw standout performances from teams like St. John the Baptist Primary, Rosignol Primary, Enterprise Primary, Den Amstel Primary, and defending champions St. Pius Primary, the stage is set for another exhilarating day of football. Several high-scoring games over the weekend have only added to the excitement of what is being hailed as the premier U-11 football competition in the country.

Among the standout players were Kriston Chandler and Kareme Welcome of St. John the Baptist Primary, both registering hat-tricks in a dominant 10-0 victory over Genesis Primary. Jeremiah McDonald of Rosignol Primary also impressed with three goals in his team’s 7-0 win over Smith Memorial, while Jovaine Wright’s four-goal performance led St. Pius Primary to a commanding 12-1 win over St. Mary Primary. Enterprise Primary also enjoyed a strong start, defeating F.E. Pollard 10-0, with Dontay Kowlessar and Shine Arthur serving up eight goals between themselves.

Today’s fixtures promise more exciting action, with Tapakuma Lake Primary facing Ann’s Grove Primary at 11:00 am, while Batavia Primary takes on West Ruimveldt in another thrilling encounter. Later in the day, Georgetown International Academy (GIA) will battle School of the Nation at 2:00 pm. Defending champions St. Pius Primary will face Winfer Gardens in their second match of the tournament, and Potaro Primary is set to go head-to-head with Stella Marris Primary.

Other schools in action today include St. Gabriel’s, St. John the Baptist, Belladrum, Redeemer, Enterprise, Rosignol, Tucville, St. Mary, Genesis, Timehri, Den Amstel, Golden Grove, Calaco, Marian Academy, Smith Memorial, F.E. Pollard, Santa Rosa, and North Georgetown Primary.

The tournament, coordinated by the Petra Organisation, is sponsored by Unicomer Guyana Inc. through Courts Optical brand. It has also received significant support from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, MVP Sports, Sterling Products Limited, and Stena Drilling.

 

 

 

 

 

